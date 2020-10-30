HAVERHILL — Unattended food left on a stove led to a fire that broke out on the second floor of a two-family home at 20 Orchard St. late Thursday night, according to officials.
All of the building's first- and second-floor occupants got out safely, according to fire Chief William Laliberty.
The Fire Department was notified by a 911 call that came in at 11:20 p.m., he said.
Firefighters entered the second-floor apartment via interior and exterior stairs and also placed ladders against the exterior of the building to vent windows and provide an emergency escape route if needed, he said.
"Firefighters did a quick and aggressive attack and brought it under control within a half-hour," Laliberty said. "Mutual aid that was on its way was canceled and we thanked them for their response.
"The cause was unattended cooking," he said. "What we came up with was the fire originated on or around the stove."
He said fire damage was limited to the kitchen area and that water and smoke damage was throughout the second- and first-floor apartments.
Firefighters remained on scene to ensure the fire was out then boarded up the second-floor doors and windows to prevent access by the public.
Four firefighters reported minor injuries but remained on-scene and on-duty, Laliberty said.