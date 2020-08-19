HAVERHILL — Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey joined 3rd District Congresswoman Lori Trahan and other local and state leaders for a rally with workers at the shuttered Southwick factory in Haverhill Wednesday to let them know that their representatives are still fighting for what’s owed to them.
“These workers are essential workers, but now they are 413 people forced to find a new way to support their families in a crisis,” Markey said.
Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy protection on July 8, one day after telling 413 Southwick employees that the operation would close at the end of July. Southwick is one of three Brooks Brothers factories that produce high-end men’s clothing in the United States. Workers at the New York and North Carolina plants received severance pay, while those in Haverhill did not, according to a company spokeswoman.
The company agreed to pay workers their accrued vacation and sick time and extend their healthcare benefits through Aug. 31 after the workers’ New England Joint Board UNITE HERE! union appealed to Attorney General Maura Healey.
Last week, global rights to the Brooks Brothers company were sold to Authentic Brands and Simon Property Group, which owns Simon malls, for $325 million.
Southwick’s Haverhill factory, however, was not included in the deal.
The factory building was since purchased for $14 million by Boston-based Eastern Real Estate, though it remains to be seen what that company will do with the 21-acre property off of Route 97.
On Tuesday, Markey, along with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Trahan, sent a letter to Authentic Brands’ CEO Jamie Salter asking him to consider keeping the Southwick employees working for the Brooks Brothers label — and keeping that label in the United States.
On Wednesday, as Southwick workers held signs that read “Shame on Brooks Brothers” and wore pins with the phrase “Clothing Workers Count,” Trahan explained the importance of the employees.
“Your ‘Made in America’ tagged clothing signaled not only that the clothing looked good and would last a long time, but that the workers would be free from sweatshop conditions and be treated with respect. Until now,” Trahan said. “These workers made Brooks Brothers shorthand for style and quality, dressing almost all presidents. The credit is due to these workers. Not distant C-suite executives who have likely never sewn a button onto a shirt.”
According to UNITE HERE! Union Manager Warren Pepicelli, who spoke at Wednesday’s event, the sewing machines and other equipment used by Southwick workers remain inside the factory. Brooks Brothers owns those assets, he said, while Eastern Real Estate owns the building and the land it sits on.
“The machines are sitting in Southwick and ready to employ these people and produce things of value,” he said. “We need an owner to come in and say they are ready to produce in Haverhill because these workers helped build this organization and they deserve that break. ...These workers just need a break. Not a handout — a break, so they can work with their hands.”
Healey and Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini continue to fight in a Delaware bankruptcy court to “clawback” the respective state and local tax credits, or tax breaks, given to Southwick for doing business in Haverhill. The state Economic Assistance Coordinating Council gave Southwick $2.1 million, while the city issued $400,053, court records show.
The credits were given in exchange for promising to create 70 new jobs between 2016 and 2018. According to court paperwork, the company was also expected to retain 468 jobs as part of the agreement.