Evergreen and elegant, the tree glistened with strings of silver and gold garland, twinkling lights and an array ornaments collected from friends and loved ones from over the years.
But a week after Christmas, that once beautiful holiday tree is tired, all dried up and ready for the heave-ho.
“Where can we dump this Christmas tree now?” is the likely the top asked question after “Where can I return this?” at this time of the year.
Here’s a community breakdown of where you can dispose of your holiday tree:
LAWRENCE
Jan. 6 through Jan. 17 is the pickup period for both real and artificial Christmas trees. Pickup days correspond with your regular trash pickup day during those two weeks. Please remove all lights and decorations before putting the tree curbside. Artificial trees must be wrapped tightly in a bag or put back in its box and placed beside your trash barrel, according to a bulletin posted by the city’s public works department.
HAVERHILL
There will be one citywide pick up day on Saturday, Jan. 11. Trees must be curbside at 6 a.m. with no lights, ornaments, tinsel, stands or bags.
ANDOVER
Christmas Trees will be collected the same day as trash collection as your weekly bulk item (one per week). All decorations must be removed and tree can be placed curbside with your regular trash. All trees over 7 feet in height must be cut in half.
NORTH ANDOVER
The town’s Division of Public Works will be collecting and chipping Christmas trees during the weeks of Jan. 6 through 11 and Jan. 13 through 18. Residents are advised to have their trees at curbside by Jan. 5 if they want them picked up during the following week.
For those who want their trees collected during the week of Jan. 13 through 18, residents should have them at curbside by Jan. 12. The trees should be free of ice and snow.
METHUEN
Christmas trees can be dropped off at the stadium on Pleasant View Street, according to a DPW worker.
Boy Scout Troop 60 will be picking up Christmas trees Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. for a $7 donation to their organization. To schedule a pickup, text Dawn Breen at 978-335-3102 or email boyscouttreepickup@aol.com. You do not need to be home to have your tree picked up. Trees can be left outside and donations taped to the front door.
SALEM
Residents can drop Christmas trees at the transfer station, 163 Shannon Road, when it is open. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
PELHAM
Residents can bring trees to the transfer station, as long as they have a sticker, until Jan. 31.
DERRY
The town’s transfer station accepts holiday trees during regular operating hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The transfer station is closed Jan. 1.
J&F Tree Farm in Derry is hosting a tree bonfire on Jan. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. People can drop off trees and wreaths during normal business hours for the farm (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or bring them the night of the bonfire. The event includes food trucks and an indoor petting zoo.
LONDONDERRY
Boy Scout Troop 521 will once again be hosting the annual Christmas Tree Burn event on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Mack’s Apples farm stand on Mammoth Road. Residents from Londonderry and surrounding areas can drop off trees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the bonfire set to begin at dusk. Trees won’t be collected prior to Jan. 4. The event began more than 20 years ago as a troop Eagle Scout project and has continued since. Hundreds of trees will be piled up for this year’s bonfire. Monetary donations are also welcome.
WINDHAM
Residents can dispose of their trees at the town’s transfer station during regular operating hours, Wednesday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The transfer station is closed Jan. 1.
Also, for those who would like to have a tree picked up while supporting a good cause, Windham’s Helping Hands will be picking up trees on Saturday, Jan. 4 for a donation to the organization. Those interested in supporting Helping Hands can visit windhamhelpinghands.org to sign up for a tree pickup.