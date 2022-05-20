LAWRENCE — Noah Berger, head of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, climbs from the curb onto a bus in a line of them at the John J. Buckley Transportation Center.
It’s shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Soon the buses file out from the tunnel-like transportation center. They bank left on Amesbury Street and fan out into daylight on different routes.
Also underway at the MVRTA are changes, or planned changes, to routes, the color of the buses and the location of the hub from its longtime home in downtown Lawrence on Common Street — the Buckley Center, says Berger.
Berger, wearing a bright yellow jacket, stands at the front of the bus with the MVRTA communications director, Niorka Mendez, a former bus driver. Both of them greet and talk to passengers, asking them about the service.
Several of the MVRTA’s 24 fixed routes — they serve 10 communities — are being altered, including this one, Route 36, which has been made more direct by cutting stops in neighborhoods off the main route.
Elvin Hernandez is at the wheel of the 36. The bus is bound for Holy Family Hospital in Methuen and back to Buckley, about a 40-minute trip served regularly from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
The 36 now stays on Hampshire Street for more of the route. Eliminated was an Arlington Street turn on the inbound portion of the trip and Alden and Myrtle street turns on the outbound portion.
It’s safer not venturing onto narrow roads in neighborhoods, says the driver.
At times streets are impassable in summer when softball games are being played, says Jesus Guillermo, the MVRTA’s general manager.
The MVRTA has also eliminated locations on Route 37, and no longer enters the Essex Plaza on Route 35. Changes to four routes in Haverhill will take effect in July.
Other changes underway is the addition of some 500 designated bus stops as the MVRTA weans itself from the established flagging method that roadside customers have used to hail buses for generations.
Back on the bus, each time a rider hits the stop request button, a loud doorbell sound rings and a digital voice announces the stop, the information scrolling in yellow across an overhead display.
Looking ahead, the MVRTA will be changing the color of its white buses as a way to improve visibility.
Berger says that he and Mendez, in making their rounds to community groups, often hear that people do not even know where the buses go.
“You know, we blend in, and there is a very 1970s look to our buses,” Berger says.
Elsewhere in the country, and the world, bus colors are often vibrant.
Berger and the MVRTA advisory board, made up of officials from the 16-member towns and cities, are looking at a host of bright color combinations, reds and blues and yellows, as they brighten their buses and signage to boost visibility.
The colors might attract younger riders, Mendez says.
The goal is to increase ridership and better serve the customers, getting them where they need and want to go.
The free bus fares that went into effect March 1, and are good through March 1, 2024, have brought more people aboard the buses. The funding is coming from $950,000 in federal pandemic relief money.
From the date that the buses stopped charging fares, March 1, to the end of April, ridership rose 45 percent, climbing from 73,680 rides in February to 106,776 in April.
The MVRTA is at about 80 percent of where it was before COVID-19 arrived in March 2020, Berger said.
“We want to be ahead of where we were pre-pandemic,” he said.
The MVRTA carried almost 2 million riders in fiscal 2019, which ended June 30 of that year, making it the last pre-pandemic fiscal year. The transit authority’s routes ferried 994,873 riders in fiscal 2021.
Berger and the MVRTA have been trying to build its number of drivers and restore Sunday bus service.
Berger said the company has 70 drivers, up from a low of 64, but still not to the 76 drivers needed to at least restore Sunday service on high volume routes including the 41, 01 and 51 buses and possibly the 13 in Haverhill. He hopes to start restoring Sunday service in fall.
He also wants to recruit more female drivers. Women only comprise 12 percent of the MVRTA driver force, though their numbers have increased, Berger said.
The company is exploring the addition of a childcare voucher as an employment benefit, considering that women, more often than men, end up tasked with childcare responsibilities.
Berger himself represents a change, now in his 10th month on the job as the MVRTA’s administrator. He succeeded Joe Costanzo, who was with the company for 42 years. The MVRTA was established in 1974.
Berger, who grew up taking buses in New York City, and has worked in public transit in New England, and written about it, for the past 30 years, said he came to the MVRTA because he wanted to work where he made a difference in people’s lives.
“This is a community that relies on transit, that cares about transit,” he said.
He has regularly ridden the routes, getting to know the drivers, passengers and geography.
What keeps him up at night?
“For all our TA (transit authority) administrators, it is maintaining the funding,” he said. “There is so much uncertainty in the economy right now.”
The MVRTA’s FY22 operating budget is $19.4 million, of which $6.9 million is federal (Federal Transit Administration); $7.6 million is state (MassDOT); $4.8 million comes from local assessments to 16 cities and towns; and the balance comes from parking revenue, advertising on buses and shelters, and (Boston) commuter bus fares, said Berger.
The MVRTA has been able to increase ridership at a time when many transit authorities have struggled to do that. It is also important to continue to serve people, whose routes have been cut, with van service where possible.
For instance, starting in July, the Route 75 bus from Lawrence to the Internal Revenue Service building and Raytheon, in Andover, will continue to ferry workers to their workplaces via a van.
A big change on the horizon involves moving the MVRTA hub, the place where bus routes originate and end. The move would be a mile away to the Senator Patricia McGovern Transportation Center, on the south side of the Merrimack River.
An $8 million project funded by the state, earmarked for 2024, would reconstruct Amesbury Street, transforming its one-way flow to two-way traffic, a pattern that would prevent bus drivers from pulling their 35-foot vehicles out of the Buckley Center and onto Amesbury Street, said Berger and Anthony Komornick of Merrimack Valley Regional Planning Commission.
Komornick said the move will require extensive planning as well as hearings to move from the Buckley Center, dedicated in 1992.
This is the fifth story in a series about public transportation in the Merrimack Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.