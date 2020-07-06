HAVERHILL — At a time when the city is encouraging new housing along the Merrimack River, Bradford resident James Allen is about to open the second phase of a development at 2 South Grove St., part of his "On the Rail in Bradford" project.
In Phase 1 of the project, the Bradford Welding owner turned a more than century-old building into four, one-bedroom apartments in the city's new Waterfront Development District.
Those apartments were quickly filled with residents and now Allen is about to open Phase 2, which consists of 10 two-bedroom townhouse apartments, on two levels with 1,700 square feet of living space and underground parking.
"Once we fill the 10 new units, we'll be up to 14 units," Allen said. "Neighbors have been asking me when they can take a look inside. They're all positive about how the project fits the neighborhood."
Rent is advertised as $2,600 a month.
Phase 3 will create 26, one- and two-bedroom apartments, to be completed in 2021, along with a community room for use by all tenants.
When Allen first presented his proposal to the City Council for approval more than three years ago, he promised not to be an absent landlord. He made good on his promise by moving into a home next door at 4 South Grove St. with his wife Debbie.
"We're making this neighborhood better, including the home we moved into and invested in," said Allen, who said he is using local contractors on his project whenever possible. "And with the addition of cameras and lighting, we've added additional security to the area."
A Haverhill native who grew up in the Acre, Allen said once his development obtains its 20th tenant, he will provide $60,000 to the city to be put toward its Bradford rail trail.
He also plans to donate a 400-foot long and 15-foot wide stretch of land that runs along the rear of his project to the city so it can continue the trail toward neighboring Groveland.
"We're helping the mayor realize his dream by donating the land to the city," Allen said.
Mayor James Fiorentini said it has long been a goal to develop old industrial buildings in Bradford and that Allen's project would not be the last to be approved under the city's Waterfront Zoning law.
"This new zoning law — one of the most innovative zoning laws in the state — allows and encourages development, provided we get something in return," Fiorentini said. "When we rezoned this area, we told developers that we would approve their projects, but only if they give us access to the river and as I've said before, the river belongs to all of us."
Nestled into the corner of a quiet neighborhood dotted with tidy, mostly single-family homes amidst a backdrop of old industrial buildings, Allen's two-story housing project does not jut into the sky as other developers have proposed building along the river.
Although the 1.5-acre property is zoned for 60 units, Allen limited his project to 40 units so as not to "over-densify" the surrounding neighborhood.
Allen's welding business includes three attached buildings. The first was built in 1908 of concrete blocks, and was gutted to become Phase 1 of his On the Rail in Bradford project.
The second building, built mostly of wood, was demolished to make way for Phase 2, a steel frame building, while the third building is also a steel frame commercial building that will be transformed into 26 apartments.
In the meantime, Allen continues to operate his welding business at 2 S. Grove St. and at 250 River St., where he plans to move his entire operation into once construction on the third building begins, as early as this fall.
Allen said that originally, the site, which is located along the former railroad line, was a coal distributor and concrete block manufacturer.
Allen said it later transitioned to a lumber yard, and then a pallet producer, until he purchased the property in 2000 and opened his welding shop.