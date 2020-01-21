HAVERHILL — Impeachment is a polarizing political process.
Representatives in Washington, D.C. have voted mostly along party lines, and the Senate is expected to do the same as the impeachment trial begins Tuesday.
Conversations in classrooms and on local streets are just as divided.
Walking around Haverhill on Tuesday afternoon, more than a dozen people declined to comment on the impeachment trial. Many of those people said they just want the trial to be over, others wanted to keep their opinions to themselves to not be potentially offensive.
The few people who wanted to share their opinions were divided.
Bianca Deblen, 24, of Andover said she is “totally down” for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office.
“I don’t think he’s done right by the American people,” Deblen said. She added that while she is not a fan of Trump’s policies she sees more importantly that there is substantial proof of wrongdoing, which is why he should be impeached.
John Gillen, 56, of Haverhill said, “I think it’s foolish. From all I’ve seen there is no basis for it. The president should have latitude with this kind of stuff.”
He said the question as to if Trump withheld aid while asking for a political favor is “a matter of opinion at this point.”
Tom Jordan, dean of the Haverhill High School history department, sees those opinions reflected in his government class.
“The conversations in class mirror those from the Thanksgiving dinner table and those on the street — there’s a strong variety (of opinions) and a polarized variety,” Jordan said. “There’s a real variety. I think my students are a lot like America — they don’t know the whole story.”
Students have been talking about impeachment since the fall, and Jordan hopes to equip them with the information to talk about the congressional act.
He hopes that his college-level government class of 12th graders can answer what impeachment is, where it is in the Constitution, why the founding fathers granted this power to Congress, what the criteria is to be impeached, and the rules of impeachment.
Currently the class is learning how to debate, and has debated issues like should there be a living minimum wage, he explained. Next on the docket: Impeachment.
Jordan has been assigning students to read the Constitution and the Federalists Papers to help them see how the founding fathers would have thought about this particular act.
One of the essays he has pointed his students to is Federalist number 65, written by Alexander Hamilton: “Those offences which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or in other words from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated political, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself.”
Jordan hopes this moment will be one students remember as they become voters.
“You are preparing students of today to go vote themselves, and they have to decide for themselves,” he said.
Political science professor Mary McHugh is using current events for assignments and learning experiences at Merrimack College.
She wants to teach the historical significance, because this is the third impeachment in the nation's history and the first to happen to a president seeking reelection. With impeachment happening in an election year, McHugh is assigning her students to design campaigns around the impeachment, asking them to create strategies for candidates in Iowa, where the first caucus is only two weeks away.
"There are four Senators (running for president) who have to sit there all day for the trial, and there are those like (former Vice President Joe) Biden who can take advantage campaigning," McHugh said. "I want them to understand (the trial) is going to make a difference."
Though they can't predict the political outcome of any elections this year, "no on in class thinks he will be convicted or removed, which is a pretty safe bet," McHugh said.