HAVERHILL — One person is dead after a one-alarm fire at a residential building at 38-40 9th Ave. on Saturday.
The call for the fire came in at around 4:45 p.m., and was extinguished in about 10 minutes, said Haverhill Dep. Fire Chief Eric Tarpy.
Nobody else including residents or firefighters were hurt but a dog also died in the incident, according to Fire Chief Robert O'Brien.
The fire was contained to a single bedroom on the second floor, said Tarpy. The building has four units and around 10 people live there. He added that people will be displaced from two of the units.
The fire resulted in about $50,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Tarpy.
