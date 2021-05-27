HAVERHILL — The city invites residents to learn more about a proposal to remove the Little River Dam that is located just to the north of Winter Street where it crosses Little River.
An open forum on the project's vision and design will be held on June 2 at 6 p.m. for English-speaking residents and at 7 p.m. for Spanish-speaking residents.
Project leaders will respond to questions and show designs for future conditions of the Little River that would result from the removal of the dam.
The dam removal project is funded by a grant from the state's Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program.
Learn more at cms3.revize.com/revize/haverhillma/news_detail_T30_R38.php.
To participate in this Google meet, go online to meet.google.com/xjp-zehn-voh. If you prefer to participate by phone, dial 1-724-780-5096 and use pin number 565700252#.
Small Business Awards Breakfast planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Small Business Awards Breakfast Friday, June 11, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at DiBurro's in Ward Hill.
The special guest speaker is Robert Nelson, Massachusetts director of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The cost of attendance is $25 per person and includes a hot plated breakfast.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on the "Events" tab.
Andover teen wins scholarship
ANDOVER — Yashvi Gosalia, a senior at Andover High, received the prestigious Henry David Thoreau Scholarship, a $20,000, four-year scholarship awarded each year to just eight students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts.
Award recipients can enroll in any college or university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally-related field.
Thoreau Scholars are encouraged to enroll in internships or study abroad to broaden their awareness and understanding of environmental issues.
Gosalia credits her eighth-grade science teacher, Sean O’Connor, for inspiring her interest in the environment. In high school, she grew that interest by participating in the Environmental Club.
Leadership Londonderry plans new session
LONDONDERRY — The Leadership Londonderry program is once again accepting applications for its town and school government informational training program.
Sessions will begin in September and run through May. Program participants are expected to attend each month’s session, which will be held on the second or third Thursday of the month from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Town Hall and other locations around the community. Dinner is provided. The program is open to any Londonderry resident. Applications may be found online and can be submitted by June 11. There is a $50 program fee. For more information contact Pollyann Winslow at 603-858-6696 or email Lisa Drabik at ldrabik@londonderrynh.org.
Support for Small Businesses in Need
BOSTON — Boston-based nonprofit Interise is offering support for small businesses in the Boston area and across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic has left the country’s economy battered. Small businesses are closing at alarming rates with Black-owned small businesses closing at two times the rate of others.
Interise’s mission is to create a more inclusive economy through the growth of established small businesses located in low-income communities or businesses owned by people of color. They accomplish this through programs, research and national partnerships with more than 8,000 small businesses. Programs include executive education programs designed to help small business owners get the resources, networks and know-how they need to survive and flourish during the pandemic.
Launched in 2004, Interise has assisted more than 8,600 small businesses through research, programs and National partnerships.
For more information, visit interise.org.