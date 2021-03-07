Oprah Winfrey helps Lawrence student reach goals  

LAWRENCE — Growing up in New York City where he sold Yu-gi-oh trading cards out of his father’s barbershop as a boy, Jeurys Santiago knew he’d start his own business someday.
As he peddled the cards, which were popular with kids, he didn’t know his drive and dedication would eventually pay off to earn him a $15,000 scholarship from Oprah Winfrey. That money will make his education and business goals a reality.
Santiago, a Lawrence resident who is a junior transfer student majoring in business at UMass Lowell, recently received the scholarship — to be paid in annual $5,000 installments over three years — to further his education. He said he plans to use the money to help others through a business he founded two years ago called Minds With Purpose.
“I’m a firm believer in manifestation. I’ll say things and they’ll happen,” said Santiago, who first got the idea for his nonprofit while studying for his associate’s degree at Northern Essex Community College. ”I put good energy out and let life take care of the rest.”
During his first semester at NECC, Santiago attended a “Lunch and Learn” seminar at the school, where fellow student Daniel Keating led Santiago to what Winfrey might call an “aha moment.”
“Daniel talked about how the biggest transportation company owns no cars and the biggest hospitality company owns no hotels. That’s Uber and Airbnb,” Santiago recalled. "What they do well is create systems. So I started thinking about how I could create systems to do well doing what I like to do, which is connecting people. That’s when I got the idea to create a networking platform.”
To get his nonprofit off the ground, Santiago created what he called a “give back challenge” on social media, inspiring Lawrence residents to do good deeds in the hopes of going viral, similar to the ice bucket challenge that raised money for and awareness of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He later presented his findings from the challenge to a new group of NECC “Lunch and Learn” students.
“Students came forward and we had great conversations,'' he said. "Someone said, ‘My city in Mexico was very poor and I want to have a giveback challenge for the kids there.'
"I want to keep it going, because why not do a good deed?'' Santiago said. "It doesn’t have to be something big, as long as you’re doing something — that’s what matters.''
In addition, Santiago developed a networking night he called Music Mondays, where local musicians could play free of charge and gain exposure during a weekly showcase contest judged on social media. He said he hopes to have in-person events once COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings are lifted.
Those small good deeds are what made Santiago stand out to his NECC mentors, including Jessica Rocker of the college's PACE program.
An advisor for transfer students, Rocker works with the student support services program called PACE that helped Santiago during his time at NECC and once he chose to transfer to UMass Lowell. Rocker also nominated him for the Oprah Winfrey Scholarship, established in 2018 after Winfrey visited UMass Lowell.
“Grit is defined by the Oxford Languages as ‘courage and resolve; strength of character.’ When I think of the word Grit I think of Jeurys Santiago,” Rocker said in her letter to the scholarship committee.
Santiago initially thought his receipt of the scholarship was a joke when he read an email that stated “Congratulations on your Oprah Winfrey Scholarship.” However, as he himself might say, do good things and good things will come.
“Now I’ll be able to get my master’s degree after my bachelor’s degree,'' he said. "I didn’t even plan to get my master’s before this. The first thing I did was call my parents since they’re who I do it for ... I enjoy making them proud.”
He also immediately wrote a thank-you note to entertainment icon Winfrey, mentioning Minds With Purpose and his desire to express his gratitude in person in the future. He’d also like to interview her for the podcast he hosts, called “Talks With Purpose.”
“Who knows, maybe Oprah will read The Eagle-Tribune and allow me to have a five- or 10-minute conversation with her,'' he said. "I’d love to be able to tell my kids one day that I talked to Oprah Winfrey.”
Regardless, he wants Winfrey to know that she helped a Lawrence kid inspire others to pay it forward in a very big way.
“I want to continue to help people and change people's lives,” Santiago said. “That’s what I’m about. That’s my goal at the end of the day.”
More information about Minds With Purpose is available by visiting mindswpurpose.com.