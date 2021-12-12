HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini told parents that the Consentino School is not falling apart and does not pose a danger to students and staff, but is in need of some serious upgrades.
Options being considered include making repairs to the building and making it code compliant, renovating the building, renovating the building with some form of an addition for more classroom space, and building an entirely new school.
Those options were discussed Wednesday night when the Consentino School Building Committee hosted an informational meeting at the Consentino that drew a number of parents.
To comply with requirements by the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which is expected to fund some portion of the project, the district must explore all four options, school officials said.
Fiorentini said the building has been well maintained and is structurally sound, but has many needs ranging from a new roof to various system upgrades to meet the needs of today’s students.
“I asked the state to fund Consentino because it is most in need,” he said. “The roof needs to be replaced, which is a multi million dollar project. The HVAC and electrical systems, although maintained, have reached the end of their work life expectancy and need replacement.”
Fiorentini said there are various new educational requirements that didn’t exist when the school was built that are not being met at this time.
He said the city built a new Hunking School by using the money from expiring bonds and the city should make every effort to build the new Consentino in the same way — by paying for it with the expiring Hale debt bonds.
“If we do so, we will be able to pay for the school without asking the taxpayers of the city to pay additional taxes by means of a debt exclusion,” he said. “If it is possible to do so, I would like to do this project without a debt exclusion. It is too early to know if this is possible but I will try.”
The mayor said questions still to be answered including what size school will be needed.
Jason Boone of Dore & Whittier Architects of Newburyport told those in attendance that the city has entered into a grant program through the Massachusetts State Building Authority, which will be a funding partner for this project.
He said that at this point, there are 21 options being considered for a repaired, renovated or new Consentino and that list will be pared down to a short list with a final or preferred option being presented to the community in the spring.
He said the options are based on three scenarios for enrollment in a grade 5 to 8 school: 715 students under the current configuration and the need for 158,000 square feet of building; 985 students with Tilton Upper remaining in service and the need for 210,000 square feet; and 1,080 students without Tilton Upper in service and the need for 225,000 square feet.
Costs for the various options being considered are expected to be released within a week or two, school officials said.