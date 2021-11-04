HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School drama club will present “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The story follows the small town of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, throughout three acts.
Narrated by the stage managers, the audience follows the lives of the Gibbs and Webb families as their children grow up and live out their childhood, adulthood, and everything after. This dramatic and heartfelt story will pull on the heartstrings of every person watching as the deep emotions of the characters unfold and show how small town life can become so much more than expected.
A concessions stand at the front of the auditorium will offer a variety of snacks, treats, and beverages.
The show is produced in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and is directed by Melissa Allen.
The cast includes Cameron D’Alleva as George Gibbs; Jaylene Viera as Emily Webb; Sophia Delle Chiaie, Lidiya Ryan and Sheeba Nabiryo as stage managers; Max Popoloski as Dr. Gibbs; Maya Bennett as Mrs. Gibbs; Timothy Briggs as Mr. Webb, and Amanda Hinkle as Mrs. Webb.
Tickets are $5 for students and $10 general admission at the door. Tickets are also available online at www.ticketstage.com/T/haverhillhs.