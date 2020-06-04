HAVERHILL — What's for dinner Monday? After 12 long weeks, in some cases, Haverhill residents will be able to eat their meals al fresco.
Gov. Charlie Baker is relaxing rules relating to the state's coronavirus reopening plan to allow outdoor dining beginning Monday. To prepare, the City Council this week passed an ordinance to support Haverhill restaurants in their comeback.
As part of a temporary program, restaurants are able to apply for no-fee outdoor patio seating next to their businesses when sit-down meals resume on Monday, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
Any restaurant in Haverhill is eligible for the program and there is no hearing process necessary. As long as restaurants fill out an application on the city website, they will be granted a permit immediately once the Inspectional Services Department reviews their request, the mayor said.
Outdoor dining is the only way restaurants can serve customers initially, with restricted indoor dining coming later. During the pandemic, restaurants have been allowed to serve only meals picked up by customers or delivered to them.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for restaurants to do expanded outdoor dining,” Fiorentini said. “Businesses will decide where they want patrons to dine: On a sidewalk, parking spaces, in parking lots — as long as it’s ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant — and the (city) inspector will consider their request and make sure it’s safe.”
As part of the program, which does not extend to bars, restaurants must close by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and by 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, according to rules posted on the city’s website. All outdoor dining permits are valid through Nov. 1, unless they are revoked or the program is terminated before that date.
Restaurants with existing outdoor space don’t need to re-apply through the new program, and simply must fill out an application if they wish to expand their outdoor seating options, Fiorentini said. Federal money through the CARES Act is available to subsidize expansion, the mayor said.
The CARES Act — Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act — brings federal money to businesses suffering due to the pandemic.
“In some cases, we’ll help them pay for it using CARES Act money,” Fiorentini said of restaurants adding outdoor dining areas. “We’ll help them expand their sidewalk to do sidewalk dining, or put a parklet in front of their business.
"We are concerned about people dining in the street,'' he said of outdoor dining areas that might include parts of streets while still allowing enough space for traffic to pass by. "They can go into the street, we just want it to be separated by concrete planters or something so it’s safe.”
The city’s License Commission is expected to hold a hearing to review all outdoor dining applications for the new program, Fiorentini said. While the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission typically grants licenses to businesses looking to sell liquor outdoors, Fiorentini believes local license commissions will be able to grant those approvals, which would be handled at the same meeting as the outdoor dining applications, he said.
City Solicitor William Cox said restaurants looking to sell liquor must set up an outdoor location that is connected to their licensed premises, or have a manager at the outdoor location. All tables placed outdoors must be six feet apart, he said.
Greater Chamber of Commerce President Dougan Sherwood said he is grateful for Fiorentini’s quick action to help reinvigorate the city’s more than 60 restaurants.
“Everybody needs to survive,’’ he said. “We don’t want restaurants going out of business. It’s critical they all become healthier as this next phase of reopening occurs. These are tough, tough people. It is challenging enough to run a restaurant in a time without a pandemic, and these guys have been thrown all kinds of challenges. They really are a testament to small business owners.”