HAVERHILL — Drivers should expect delays on Interstate 495 north and south in Haverhill next Monday through Thursday due to work to replace a highway bridge.
State Department of Transportation officials said the left lane of I-495 north and south between exits 48 and 49 will be closed during overnight hours only, from Monday, July 15, to Thursday, July 18. The closures will happen between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.
MassDOT officials said the closures are necessary to allow crews and contractors to safely conduct bridge construction operations.
The work is part of a project to replace a bridge that has had many potholes and other problems in recent years.
Signs, traffic control devices and police officers will be at the site to guide drivers through the work zone. All work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.
