Oxford's history shows fines, accusations of poor care

HAVERHILL — An attack over the weekend in which police say a resident in his 80s beat his 76-year-old roommate to death with a walker is the latest, and worst, of a long line of incidents at the Oxford Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Since 2017 the facility has shown up on a federal list of troubled nursing homes, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in state and federal penalties, and had a whole host of other issues documented by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Run by Athena Health Care Systems, the facility at 689 Main St. in Haverhill bills itself online as focusing on “short-term rehabilitation, long-term, respite and hospice care,” with 120 beds and a mission to “provide the highest quality of care and customer service to our residents.”
Medicare’s Nursing Home Compare website, which ranks facilities based on health inspections, staffing and quality of resident care, ranks Oxford as “much below average.”
In June 2019 a pair of Pennsylvania senators released a list of 500 of the country’s most troubled nursing facilities. Oxford appears on the list, though it was not one of the 88 receiving increased oversight from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Three months prior, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office named Oxford among several other facilities that had been flagged for providing substandard care and neglecting patients.
Allegations included that Oxford staff weren’t trained in the proper use of overdose-reversing drug naloxone, better known as Narcan, and that the drug hadn’t been available when needed.
“This was a facility that had a high number of residents with histories of substance abuse,” Healey said at the time. “Even so, that facility didn’t adequately train staff on how to administer Narcan and didn’t even have Narcan available and had to call EMTs when there was an issue and a person needed to be revived. The person ultimately survived, but that’s unacceptable.”
Oxford was fined $180,000 over the allegations.
Medicare.gov also lists Oxford as facing federal fines of $47,450 in 2017 and $83,993 in 2018 for violations.
Reports from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services paint a more detailed picture of the issues at Oxford.
In January 2018 a Medicare and Medicaid surveyor documented issues with the facility’s hot water tanks, noting that the problems “left the residents with inconsistent and uncomfortable temperatures of water for bathing/handwashing for 21 days.”
“(Two) residents, both being cognitively intact, told the surveyor that they were so happy to finally have hot water for showers,” the report reads.
The same report also outlined an incident in which a surveyor heard a resident calling “Help me! Help me! You’re hurting me!” then observed a certified nursing assistant trying to forcefully open a resident’s closed hand to wash it, and telling the resident that if they didn’t allow their hand to be washed, they wouldn’t get any dinner.
Other reports detail allegations that residents were sexually abused by other residents, including one incident in which police were called. Documents also outline reports of drug use within the facility and an incident where after a staff member “roughly” pulled a resident over in bed, bruising the resident.
Tim Brown, director of marketing and communication for Athena Health Care Systems, said via email the company is cooperating with Haverhill and state police during the investigation of Saturday’s attack but declined to give any further comment.
Reporter Christian Wade contributed to this story.