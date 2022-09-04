BOSTON — The state’s party faithful head to the polls Tuesday to pick candidates for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor and a host of other races, setting the stage for general election showdowns in November.
Hundreds of thousands of voters already have cast their ballots ahead the state primary through the mail and in person during a weeklong early voting period that wrapped up Friday. As of Thursday, at least 342,500 ballots had been cast, according to state election clerks.
Turnout in state primaries tends to be lackluster, but Secretary of State Bill Galvin — the state’s top election official who is facing a primary challenge on Tuesday’s ballot — predicts that voter enthusiasm over several wide-open statewide and county-level races will drive a higher turnout. He estimates about nearly one-quarter of the states 4.8 million voters will participate in the primary.
“You have these intense contests on both sides, both the Democratic and Republican side, and I think that’s going to bring out a pretty good vote,” Galvin told reporters Thursday.
The robust statewide primary ballot features a Republican match-up between gubernatorial candidates Geoff Diehl, a former state lawmaker from Whitman, and Chris Doughty, a Wrentham businessman making his first run for office.
Two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are not seeking reelection this year.
Also on the GOP ticket is Diehl’s running mate for lieutenant governor, former state representative Leah Allen of Danvers, and Doughty’s running mate, Kate Campanale, a former state lawmaker from Spencer.
The winner of the Republican gubernatorial primary will face Democrat Maura Healey, the state’s Attorney General, who is running unopposed on the Sept. 6 ballot.
Another Democrat, state Sen. Sonya Chang-Diaz, D-Jamaica Plain, will still appear on the ballot, even though she dropped out of the race.
Three Democrats, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Longmeadow, and Rep. Tami Gouveia, D-Acton, are seeking the nomination to run for the second-in-command post.
Another contested race is the Democratic primary for the secretary of state’s job, which normally doesn’t attract much attention.
Galvin, the longest-serving official elected statewide whose elections office is overseeing Tuesday’s primary, faces a battle from within his own party from Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan.
Two Democrats are running to replace Healey as attorney general. They are Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, and Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor lawyer. Democrat Quentin Palfrey, a former White House advisor, dropped out of the race last week but will still be on the ballot.
The winner will face Republican Jay McMahon, a Bourne lawyer who previously ran for attorney general. He is uncontested on Tuesday’s ballot.
Two Democrats — Chris Dempsey, a transit activist and former assistant state transportation secretary, and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen — are seeking the party’s nod to challenge Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester for the state auditor’s job. Amore is running unopposed.
Democrat Suzanne Bump, who has held the auditor’s job for nearly 12 years, isn’t seeking a fourth term.
Locally, two Democrats — state Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, and Attorney James O’Shea of Middleton — are competing for the party’s nomination for the Essex County district attorney with longtime DA Jonathan Blodgett not seeking re-election. There are no Republican candidates running for the DA’s job.
In another county-level race, incumbent Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, a Democrat first elected in 2016, faces a challenge from fellow Democrat Virginia Leigh, a Lynn social worker who is making her first run for elected office.
There are also a number of contested legislative primaries, with some incumbent lawmakers facing challengers for the first time in years.
Locally, six Democrats are vying for the party’s nomination in the 8th Essex District to replace state Rep. Lori Ehrlich, D-Marblehead, who stepped down to take a job as a regional Federal Emergency Management Agency official.
Three Democrats are running for the newly reconfigured 4th Essex House District that was created by lawmakers as part of a recently approved redistricting plan. On Cape Ann, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, is facing a challenge from Democrat Nathaniel Mulcahy. Ashley Sullivan, a Gloucester Republican, is running as a write-in candidate on the GOP ballot.
Nearly 4.8 million people are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s primary, elections officials say. The majority, about 55%, are not affiliated with a political party.
Under the Massachusetts system of open primaries, so-called “un-enrolled” or independent voters can choose a Republican or Democratic ballot.
Registered Democrats can vote only in the Democratic primary, while Republicans can vote only on the GOP ballot.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Tuesday’s primary.
Voters can find sample ballots with the candidates, and look up polling locations and times on the secretary of state’s website: www.VoteInMA.com.
