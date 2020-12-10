HAVERHILL — For drivers who struggle to figure out what time of day paid parking is in effect on downtown streets and lots, the confusion is about to end.
Following last week's approval of an increase in the hourly fee for downtown parking, the City Council this week approved another change intended to bring consistency to the parking program and reduce confusion among drivers.
Once in place, paid parking hours on downtown streets and in city lots will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays for more consistency. Currently, on-street paid parking is from 3 to 8 p.m. on Washington Street and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown city lots. Saturdays, which formerly had free parking, are now included in the paid parking plan.
The change in fees and times is expected to go into effect once paid parking resumes, possibly as early as February, city officials said. Mayor James Fiorentini suspended paid parking in April because of the coronavirus crisis.
Fiorentini told the council this week that although he is familiar with downtown parking rules, he still has to pause to remember what rules apply to the area he's in when he visits downtown businesses such as restaurants.
"The number-one complaint I get about the parking plan is inconsistency of hours," Fiorentini said about the differences in paid parking hours for on-street spaces compared to city lots. "I helped write the plan, and I get confused."
John Burke, the city's parking consultant, said other communities charge for parking on Saturdays and Haverhill should too. He said Saturday tends to be the busiest day of the week in downtown Haverhill.
Burke said having paid parking on Saturdays and starting weekday paid parking on streets before 3 p.m. to force payments during the lunch hour will help reduce traffic congestion, make the downtown more pedestrian friendly, and shift some of the demand for parking by downtown business employees to other areas, such as free parking in a city lot on Locke Street.
Fiorentini said the problem with the current paid parking schedule is that people who live downtown tend to park on the streets between Friday night and Monday morning because parking is free during the weekend. Those downtown residents take up spaces that are needed by the customers of businesses, Fiorentini said.
"It's perfectly legal, but this is killing our restaurants on Saturday," he said about a lack of parking for restaurant patrons. "The only way around this is to charge on Saturdays."
Councilors Colin LePage, Thomas Sullivan, John Michitson, Tim Jordan, William Macek and Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien, and Council President Melinda Barrett supported the change in times and the addition of Saturdays. Councilors Joseph Bevilacqua and Michael McGonagle abstained because of conflicts of interest. Bevilacqua is on the board of directors for Haverhill Bank on downtown Merrimack Street and McGonagle operates a business on Merrimack Street.
Fiorentini asked the council to postpone a discussion on his request to increase the cost of monthly parking permits by $5, from $20 to $25, to allow him time to work with the MVRTA on a more comprehensive plan. He said many employees of downtown businesses park all day in lots with their low-cost permit and are taking up prime spaces could be used by customers of downtown businesses.
"I know it's needed, but I just don't want to raise permit fees at this time," the mayor said about the proposed permit fee hike.
Last week the council approved a request by the mayor to increase the parking fee per space from 50 cents to $1 per hour.
City officials said the increase, the first since paid parking was created in August 2012, was needed so Haverhill can pay for management of the parking program, replace parking kiosks that one councilor called "almost an embarrassment," and make improvements to city parking lots.
The mayor said it has been eight years since the hourly fee increased and that parking program costs have risen over that time.
Public Works Director Michael Stankovich said the changes in parking fees and times will require the replacement of signage, which will happen once the revised paid parking plan goes into effect.