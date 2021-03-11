HAVERHILL — Downtown drivers brace yourselves: Paid parking is about to restart after an 11-month break due to the pandemic.
The question is how soon.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he is eyeing March 22 as the restarting date for the program, which will come with increased fees and changes in parking times so they are consistent across the downtown. Temporary signs will be installed with information about the new parking times and fees, the mayor said.
The City Council and some downtown business owners have asked the mayor to delay the restart of paid parking. He said wants to move forward, but will take their concerns into consideration.
"I will carefully consider the council’s request before acting and will check with Parking Commission members and with our parking consultant for opinions," Fiorentini said Wednesday.
The mayor said paid parking is designed to free up spaces for restaurant customers and is a key reason why the downtown restaurant zone has been successful. The idea behind paid parking is that the fees and time limits keep drivers from leaving their cars in on-street spaces for long periods of time. That means spaces open up consistently for restaurant customers.
Fiorentini placed paid parking on hold last April because of the pandemic.
"When the restaurants had no customers during the (pandemic) shutdown, I put the brakes on pay-for-parking because there was no need for it, but as we get back to normal it is important that we reinstate our parking plan so that restaurants have a chance to survive," he said.
Before paid parking can resume, the mayor said he has told Haverhill's parking management company, LAZ Parking, to check all meters and kiosks to make sure they are working properly.
"I will not restart the program until they have checked every meter," Fiorentini said. "It is important we replace these kiosks that have now reached the end of their work-life expectancy. The new program gives us what we lacked before, the funding source to replace these kiosks with better ones.
He said if someone gets a ticket because of a broken meter, the city will forgive it.
"We've had this problem in the past and if a meter is broken, we abate the ticket," he said.
Along with the new kiosks will come an increase in the parking fee from 50 cents to $1 per hour per space. The increase was approved by the City Council last December, along with other changes intended to bring consistency to the parking program, raise more money to operate the program, and reduce confusion among drivers.
Once the new system is in place, paid parking hours for both downtown streets and public lots will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Previously, on-street paid parking was from 3 to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown lots. Saturdays, which formerly had free parking, are now included in the paid parking plan. Parking remains free on Sundays.
The mayor said the city needs more money from the program to operate it and pay for new kiosks. That, he said, is why the City Council approved the rate increase from 50 cents to $1.
When paid parking resumes, there will be a two-week grace period during which drivers who violate the rules will receive one warning, the mayor said.
The City Council discussed paid parking this week and voted to send a letter to the mayor asking him to delay restarting the program until new meters and signs are in place.
"Even before the program was suspended, people were telling us the kiosks weren't working," said Councilor William Macek, a member of the city's Central Business District Parking Commission. "It's an old system that needs replacement."
Council President Melinda Barrett said downtown restaurants which suffered losses during the pandemic deserve a three-month break before paid parking resumes.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said it doesn't make sense to resume paid parking when downtown businesses are not back to where they were before the pandemic.
"We have to remember that the parking fee impacts not just the businesses, but it also impacts the residents and the customers," he said.
Several downtown business owners participated in last week's Parking Commission meeting, including Caroline Pineau of Haverhill STEM, a marijuana retail shop.
“I’m not at all opposed to the parking price increase, but I think the timing and roll-out is problematic," Pineau said. "Why not wait the extra few months to get the new meters in place and give the economy a bit more time to recover? The quicker roll-out with the old meters is going to cause too much confusion."
Matt Gaiero, owner of G's Restaurant on Washington Street, said the mayor is right in that paid parking frees up spaces on the street, but restarting the program this soon will cause problems.
"It's not right to use broken kiosks and all we have to do is wait a few more months for new kiosks and give the city time to roll out the new rules and rates," Gaiero said. "It's already a confusing system, so we don't need to make it more confusing."
He was referring to the different rules for on-street spaces compared to city lots. When paid parking restarts, those rules will be made consistent.
The Parking Commission met last week but did not have a quorum — the minimum number of members required for votes to be taken. Therefore the commission was unable to vote on any recommendations discussed, including creating more short-term parking.
"We want to designate some spots to create more turnover for customers who don't need two-hour parking and just need to get in and get out," Macek said.