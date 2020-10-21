HAVERHILL — Paid parking continues to be suspended downtown because of the pandemic, but drivers should be aware someone is watching for people who break other parking and driving rules in the city center.
City officials said while they are uncertain when paid parking will resume downtown, attendants who usually enforce the program requiring drivers to pay for spaces are instead looking for vehicles that break other rules.
Public Works Director Michael Stankovich said parking enforcement is continuing with a focus on issues not involving paid parking. He said attendants are checking for things such as drivers parking too close to an intersection, parked vehicles interfering with crosswalks and fire hydrants, vehicles exceeding the two-hour parking limit in certain areas and those that violate "no parking" zones.
Stankovich said the LAZ company that works for the city on the downtown parking program has a worker who responds to parking signs that are damaged due to graffiti or for other reasons, and responds to questions from the public about the parking program. The LAZ office is located in the MVRTA parking garage on Granite Street.
"They also have a website they maintain," he said about the LAZ company.
You can find the company online at lazparking.com.
The city is responsible for the overall management of nearly 1,000 city-owned parking spaces in the Central Business District with on-street parking, 11 parking lots, the Merrimack Street parking garage and the back-in-angle parking areas along Bailey Boulevard.
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority (MVRTA) is responsible for the parking lot and garage on Granite Street across from the downtown commuter rail station.
LAZ Parking secures new three-year contract
The same company that has been managing paid parking in the downtown was put in charge of the program again.
City officials said that when the contract with LAZ Parking expired at the end of July, the company subsequently submitted the winning bid for a three-year contract, which includes two, one-year extensions at the discretion of the city.
Four companies submitted bids, Stankovich told the City Council at an Oct. 6 meeting, but LAZ Parking was the lowest "responsible" bidder, he said.
He noted that LAZ was awarded its first three-year contract in 2015, which included two, one-year extensions at the discretion of the city.
Stankovich said that when the city suspended paid parking in March due to the pandemic, a lower monthly rate was negotiated with LAZ, which he said has not been collecting revenue from the parking meters since that time.
He said the city has been paying LAZ about $1,700 per month to continue managing the program and that those payments will continue until the city resumes paid parking, which will be a decision of the mayor and City Council.
Once paid parking resumes, the contract price will jump up to $13,333 per month, Stankovich said, noting the new contract includes a 3% cost increase each year, starting in the second year of the contract.
LAZ is responsible for the management, maintenance and collection of 42 downtown pay stations, the sale of parking permits and customer service-related issues.
Proposed changes to downtown parking rules
Stankovich said the parking commission discussed as many as 10 recommendations during a recent meeting and that it will be up to the mayor to bring those recommendations to the council for discussion, which he said he expects will take place in the near future.
Councilor Colin LePage and Council President Melinda Barrett attended that meeting along with commission member Councilor William Macek.
LePage said those recommendations include:
Standardize paid parking hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Currently, the hours vary in different downtown areas.
Standardize and improve parking signage throughout the downtown.
Issue "virtual" parking permits instead of paper hangtags for permit parking.
Implement paid parking via "pay by plate number" instead of space numbers.
Increase the hourly parking rate from 50 cents to $1.
Increase the cost of a parking permit by $5 (going from $20 to $25 per month).