HAVERHILL — Two months after a drive-by shooting on Center Street, a city man and a former Haverhill resident have been arrested in connection to a crime that is believed to have begun with a love triangle and led to violent threats, property damage, and ultimately a shooting.
David Trongeau, 19, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday and arraigned Tuesday on a charge of armed assault to murder, according to police. Appearing before Judge Patricia Dowling in Haverhill District Court, he also answered to firearms charges and malicious destruction of property. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.
Trongeau is accused of shooting at the home of Zachary Monaco, 20, who had threatened Trongeau's friend because he was jealous he was dating his ex-girlfriend, according to police.
Monaco, of Haverhill, was also arrested and remains behind bars on charges of making threats and assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to Monaco's ex-girlfriend, in the parking lot of the Bradford Wendy's last November, Monaco pulled out a gun and told her new boyfriend, “I'm going to shoot you in the head.”
She also said Monaco told her boyfriend to “control your (expletive) before I stab her” while holding a knife, according to police.
A week later on Dec. 8, Haverhill police responded to shots fired at Monaco's home on Center Street.
At the time, Monaco's mother told police she was decorating their Christmas tree and heard a loud pop both inside and outside of the house. She ended up 15 feet from where a bullet entered the home, according to the police report.
Monaco, who was not home at the time of the shooting, said he did not know who could have fired the bullet.
Police were not able to interview Monaco until Feb. 18, according to the report. During that conversation, Monaco recounted how he asked his ex-girlfriend if she knew about the shooting.
Monaco said she laughed and replied, “Yeah, I was there,” the report states.
She then told Monaco she was in the car with her current boyfriend and a “gang member with a Nike tattoo below his eye,” police said.
The report recounted how the teen told Monaco the drive-by was not planned but she “told the gang member not to shoot low” so that he would not hit the dog inside. She also admitted the incident was the “cleanest drive-by” she had ever seen, according to the report.
When police asked Monaco why the girl would recount those details to him, Monaco said “because she is stupid” and “did not seem to care” about potential consequences of her actions, according to the report.
The girl later went to the Haverhill police station with her mother to speak with police about the case in a recorded interview Feb. 21. She told police she was aware of the Dec. 8 shooting, but was not present when it happened.
According to the report, the girl told police her current boyfriend said he and another man she identified as Trongeau shot at Monaco's home and that her boyfriend contacted her after the shooting to tell her about it.
The incident was, in part, the teen told police, retaliation for the threats Monaco made prior to the shooting. During the course of the investigation, police confirmed Trongeau and the teen's current boyfriend were "associates" involved in several past police incidents together.
On Tuesday, Trongeau's court-appointed attorney, Joseph Gannon, attempted to poke holes in the girl's testimony, arguing that her account was “hearsay based on hearsay.”
Judge Dowling told Gannon he could "flesh out" the specifics of the case and testimony at Trongeau's next hearing, scheduled for March 3. Monaco also appears in court next week for his role in the incident, heading to Haverhill District Court for a status hearing on March 4.