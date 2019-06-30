HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle's annual July Fourth pancake breakfast is from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Cost is $5 for children and $8 for adults and features pancakes, sausages, home fries, beans, juices, milk, coffee, tea and cocoa.
Children's activities include a coloring contest and decorated "anything-on-wheels parade." All entries in and parade line-up by 10:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded.
Traditional lawn toys will be out on the field. The castle is located at 78 Castle Road within Winnekenni Park at 347 Kenoza Avenue (Route 110).
For more information, email winnekenni@yahoo.com or call 978-521-1686.
Brown Bag Wednesdays return to Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Officials with the Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street, announce speakers and topics for the July “Brown Bag Wednesdays” program, which run from 12:15 to 1 p.m.
Bring your lunch and the Heritage provides coffee, water and cookies. A microwave oven is also available if needed.
Speakers and topics are as follows: July 3, “Buttons, Banners and Bumper Stickers: Electing a President” presented by Rich Padova; July 10, “Edward D. Sirois: Veteran of Three Wars” presented by Joe Bella; July 17, “Fasanella’s Lawrence” presented by Jim Beauchesne; July 24, “History on the Road” presented by Amita Kiley; July 31, “Lawrence 101: A Primer on the Development of the New City on the Merrimac “ presented by Rich Padova.
All programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 978-794-1655.
Haverhill YMCA set to launch new STEAM program
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA announced it has received a $20,000 donation from the Cabot Foundation to launch a new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) before and after-school enrichment program in its ongoing collaboration with the Haverhill Public Schools. The donation will pay for supplies and equipment to launch a new STEAM program for the 2019-2020 school year.
"We are incredibly grateful to Cabot Corporation and specifically its Cabot Foundation for this wonderful donation and support for our new before and after-school STEAM enrichment program," said Tracy Fuller, regional executive director of the Haverhill and Plaistow YMCAs. "We are continually exploring ways to expand our collaboration with the Public Schools to provide additional enrichment programming that is affordable to all.
"The Cabot Foundation’s support helps us reach more children, deepen our community partnerships and strengthen our community," she added.
This new STEAM curriculum will provide an option for children to continue to explore different aspects of science, technology, engineering, arts and math in a caring, safe space after school.
For more information on School Age Child Care programming, contact Cathy Wolf at 978-374-0506 or wolfc@northshoreymca.org.
Knitters group meets at library
HAVERHILL — The public library’s Knit and Crochet Group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 6 and from 7 to 8:45 p.m. on July 16. Talk about your favorite books, yarns and patterns. Bring your knitting and/or crochet project and make some progress while we chat. No registration is necessary.
Basketball camp starts this month
DERRY — Boys basketball camp at Pinkerton Academy is set to start, with four-day sessions running July 15 to 18 or July 22 to 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are different age divisions including 8-9, 10-12, and 13-15. Applications are available through the Derry Recreation office at Veterans Hall, school offices or at pinkertonacademy.net.
Call for information at 603-432-5200, ext. 4116.
Registration open for charity golf tournament
PELHAM – The Twenty Sixth Annual Pelham Good Neighbor Fund Golf Tournament — to benefit a fund bearing the same name — will be held Aug. 12 at the Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course in Salem.
The entry fee is $125 per golfer, which includes coffee, doughnuts, green fees, a golf car, hot dogs, hamburgers and prizes.
Registration is open and donations can be made at pelhamgoodneighborfund.org
If you prefer to register and pay by check, or have any questions regarding the golf tournament, email pelhamgoodneighborfund@outlook.com.