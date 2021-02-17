HAVERHILL — With the Fall 2 sports season set to start next week for Massachusetts high schools, young athletes are ready to hit the field and court for their long-awaited practices and games.
One local school, however, won’t be joining them: Whittier Regional High. Whittier leaders have decided their students will not participate in the season out of an abundance of caution because of the pandemic.
The decision to call off the sports season shortly before it was scheduled to start has Whittier student-athletes and their parents frustrated at what they say is a lack of communication — and consideration for the hard work athletes put in on and off the field. The school’s administrators, including Superintendent Maureen Lynch, argue that keeping students safe from COVID-19 is most important, and that hopefully a spring sports season will happen for the school.
“While moving forward with our educational goals, we also look to expand our extracurricular activities for students in the future. Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to move forward with (Fall 2) sports season,” Lynch and Principal Chris Laganas wrote in an email to families Thursday of last week. “We will continue to monitor public health guidelines and determine the safest strategy to resume extracurricular events for our students and staff.”
Whittier, like other schools across Massachusetts, is on vacation this week. The Fall 2 sports season starts Monday and includes football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross country, cheerleading and girls volleyball, according to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s website. Most Massachusetts high schools moved football from its usual fall season at the start of the school year to the Fall 2 season created because of pandemic concerns.
Those upset with Whittier cancelling football and other Fall 2 sports call it unfair because other schools are letting their teams play.
Haverhill High is one of those schools.
Scott Wood, who is a member of the Whittier Regional School Committee and vice chair of the Haverhill School Committee, explained that the Haverhill committee voted to let student-athletes play, as long as they take part in pool coronavirus testing. That program has groups of people who are often together, such as team members, swab their noses and place the swabs into a single container. The container’s contents can be quickly tested for the virus and, if any is found, members of the group are then tested individually.
If the Whittier committee had taken a formal vote on sports, Wood said he would have supported a Fall 2 season.
Sports was not on the agenda during last Wednesday’s Whittier Regional School Committee meeting, but letters supporting a Fall 2 season were read by Chairman Brett Murphy during the public comment portion of the meeting. The sports season had been canceled prior to the meeting.
Maddie Dawkins, a sophomore soccer, basketball and track athlete, told Whittier committee members in a letter that the sports she participates in make her feel like she truly belongs at the school.
“School is so much more than sitting in a classroom,’’ she wrote. “Some students can’t wait to get on a bus and get hyped for games or rush down to the locker room as soon as the last bell rings ….Your team is a second family and there is no other bond like it.”
No formal vote was taken by Whittier committee members to call off the sports season, though members commended students for writing letters about the dedication they have to their sports.
Lynch said the field at Whittier on which athletes often play must have snow cleared for games and practices, with removal costing an estimated $2,000 per storm.
“We are doing our best to make the best decisions possible during a pandemic,” Lynch said, adding that she notified athletes and their families “more than a week in advance” of the season being canceled.
Whittier senior Mack Fieldhouse was participating in a conditioning program with his football teammates three weeks ago that consisted of outdoor running and cardio — all socially distanced — until the decision was made to call off the season. He said he was notified via email that the season was canceled and once that happened, his teammates went into action to try to save their sport.
Linebacker Nick Allen organized a Save the Whittier Tech Sports Program petition on Change.org, Fieldhouse said. To date, the petition has more than 430 signatures.
“Us seniors have waited 12 years for this last season to play football,’’ said Fieldhouse, who lives in Haverhill. “We waited to walk down that field with our parents on senior night and look at them and say ‘We made it.’ This is what we waited for.”
Equally upset is Kurt Fieldhouse, Mack’s father.
“They’re closer sitting in a classroom than they are playing sports. If they can go to school twice a week, they should be allowed to play,” the elder Fieldhouse said of student-athletes, most of whom are attending school on a hybrid basis due to the pandemic.
He said he also wondered why the School Committee did not vote on the matter or consult parents of student-athletes.
As to the cost issue raised by Lynch for removing snow from the field, Fieldhouse said he believes outside donors or even students would be happy to pitch in to defray the expense.
“Whittier just spent great sums of money to install turf on the field,’’ he said. “This allocation of money absolutely prioritizes the importance of sports in school. Sports are not an accessory to education. They are of equal importance and merit.”
Lynch said she and the Whittier staff continue to focus on getting students back to school in-person while considering options for a spring sports season.
“We haven’t and won’t give up,” Lynch said.