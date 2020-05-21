HAVERHILL — The pandemic is inflicting a double-hit on Ayden Alvarado.
The coronavirus crisis and its social distancing rules are causing the Haverhill High senior to miss out on a traditional graduation celebration and other events that typically cap off a high school career.
Then there's the second hit: As this year's Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, Alvarado will also miss out on the club's annual sports banquet, where the award recipient traditionally addresses a crowd of friends, relatives and other club members.
Alvarado is a resilient and cheerful young man, however, and isn't about to let a few unrealized expectations slow him down.
"It's not something anyone was expecting and it's crazy how things changed so quickly, but it's all good and I feel that everything happens for a reason," Alvarado said. "I really want to have an actual graduation and I was also looking forward to the club's banquet. I'll make the best of it and keep chugging along and continue to work hard."
Instead of a formal recognition as past honorees have enjoyed, the club will present Alvarado with a $500 scholarship, an embroidered Youth of the Year sweater and a restaurant meal for him and his family.
"Past Youth of the Year received a free week at a leadership camp in Maine, but the camp is closed this year," said club Director Javier Bristol.
Bristol said the Youth of the Year serves as a role model for younger club members and the community, and is chosen by staff members.
"We'll also be having a celebration, at a distance, with kids at the club making signs to be posted on our social media platforms," Bristol said. "It's a new world and we're having to adjust."
Alvarado said his grandfather, Felipe Diaz Cruz, played an important role in his life and that his guidance helped keep Alvarado on the right path.
"He was always pushing me to do good in school and in sports and to stay off the streets," Alvarado said. "My grandfather died in March and I think about him every day."
Choosing Alvarado as Youth of the Year came down to his family values and strong work ethic.
"He's experienced a lot of growth and followed his family's tradition by being part of the club," Bristol said. "He has strong family values and is a caring individual who serves as a positive influence. He pays it forward for the next group of kids."
Alvarado said it is an honor to be named the club's Youth of the Year
"It's something I've dreamed of for a long time," he said.
Alvarado tutored younger club members, led discussion groups on making good decisions, served as a counselor at Camp Tasker in the summer and participated in many community service projects as part of the Keystone Club, a Boys & Girls Club leadership development program.
Alvarado, 18, grew up in Haverhill and attended Silver Hill Elementary School, Consentino School and Haverhill High. He plans to attend Northern Essex Community College in the fall, majoring in business.
"I'd like to have my own business and maybe design shoes," he said. "I love Michael Jordan as a player and I love his shoes and the way they look."
Alvarado said the Boys & Girls Club also helped steer him clear of trouble.
"I joined the Keystone Club so as not to be hanging out on the streets, getting in trouble and stuff like that," he said. "We don't want our club members on the streets getting into trouble. The important thing is to keep them safe."
Alvarado will compete against other Boys & Girls Club members for the Massachusetts Youth of the Year title and a $2,500 college scholarship from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The competition is expected to be held virtually during the first week of June.
If he wins the state competition, he will compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs Northeast Region Youth of the Year and an additional $20,000 college scholarship.
Five regional winners, along with the National Military Youth of the Year, will advance to Washington, D.C., in the fall to compete for the Boys & Girls Clubs National Youth of the Year title and a chance for an additional $50,000 scholarship.