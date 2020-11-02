North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.