BOSTON — Lawmakers and advocates on Tuesday urged a legislative panel to take steps to approve a plan that seeks to scale back a "toxic culture" in youth sports following a spate of recent hazing and bullying incidents.
The proposal, if approved, would amend the state’s Anti-Bullying Law by adding a section that requires the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to publish new guidelines for the implementation of a "social emotional learning curriculum" for middle- and high-school athletic programs.
Supporters of the bill told members of the Legislature's Committee on Education on Tuesday that the legislation seeks to transform youth sports by teaching athletes skills that would provide benefits on and off the field.
"It is clear that we need to change the culture of sports teams and transform them into safe, supportive environments that help student athletes build positive relationships and social emotional skills," Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Creem, D-Newton, one of the bill’s primary sponsors, told the panel.
Under the proposal, school districts wouldn’t be required to adopt the curriculum, but “shall consider the guidelines” for athletic programs.
"We're not trying to put a mandate on schools," Creem said. "This bill will help our collective vision of school athletics as an institution that helps young people learn new life skills, develop strong values and transcend cultural divides."
The issue of adopting social-emotional learning curricula has been controversial, with parents groups and conservative groups claiming the effort is “liberal indoctrination” for focusing too much on children’s identities, particularly on divisive issues of sexuality.
Several states, including Virginia, Indiana, and Oklahoma, have considered legislation that restricts the use of social-emotional learning or bans the use of government funding to support the programs.
The legislation comes in response to a spate of recent incidents involving hazing in youth sports in Massachusetts, including an incident at Haverhill High School that resulted in criminal charges being filed against two football coaches.
In March, Attorney General Andrea Campbell launched a statewide campaign in response to a rise in reported bullying, harassment, and hazing incidents.
The initiative, which includes the Massachusetts’ Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state Interscholastic Athletic Association, and the School Administrators’ Association, has held training sessions to help administrators and athletic directors identify and prevent hate and bias in school sports.
Campbell said the focus of the campaign is “ensuring that school sports bring students together, provide new opportunities and teach valuable life lessons.”
Locally, there have been a number of high-profile hazing incidents in recent years, including incidents involving the Danvers hockey team during the 2019-20 school year where players engaged in “racist, homophobic, and physically and sexually abusive behavior.”
"Most coaches and teams are not abusive," state Rep. Kay Khan, D-Newton, one of the bill's primary sponsors, told the panel Tuesday. "However when abuse occurs it can be devastating, both for those who are victimized and those who witness it."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
