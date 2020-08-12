HAVERHILL — Students will begin the school year with a hybrid mix of learning in classrooms and from home phased in over a 30-day period — but there's one catch.
If 60% or more of the district's students choose remote learning, doing all school work online from home, a hybrid model will likely not be used, school officials said.
Instead, students who want classroom learning would attend school four days per week and learn remotely from home on Wednesdays, school officials said. Those students who choose to do all learning remotely would be allowed to do so, officials said.
The hybrid model approved by the School Committee this week calls for most students to attend school two days per week and learn online remotely from home the other three days.
If, however, the parents of 60% or more of the district's 8,200 students decide they want their children to do all learning remotely, the hybrid plan would likely be killed, school officials said.
Surveys will be sent out in the coming days and weeks for school officials to get an accurate count of how many families choose remote learning, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said.
Marotta released details of the hybrid model — a balance of classroom and remote online learning for most students — after the School Committee voted 4-1 Monday to adopt that plan.
The committee chose the hybrid plan over two other options — an in-school model which would have students in classrooms for all or the wide majority of their learning time; or a remote model that would have them learning from home most or all of the time.
Public health input constant
Marotta said school officials are closely monitoring state public health data to keep students and staff safe, making changes if and when necessary.
"We recognize that the circumstances of every family and staff member are different, and that no plan ultimately will satisfy everyone in our community," Marotta said in a document released Wednesday.
"Rest assured that we are working diligently to explore every option available to us, that we remain guided by the science to keep our students and staff safe and healthy, and that we will be prepared to make adjustments along the way if public health conditions or other variables change over time," Marotta said.
The plan provides these details: The new school year begins Sept. 16 with a phased-in reopening. Remote learning begins Sept. 16 while learning in classrooms starts Sept. 17. Students will return gradually, based on what grades they are in, so school buildings are not overcrowded.
Students choosing to attend school in person will be split into "cohorts," or groups. Most of those students, in "cohort A" and "cohort B," will be in classrooms either Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays and learn remotely from home the other days of the week. They will have the same teacher for both the classroom and remote lessons to provide consistency.
Another group, called "cohort C,'' will be made up of students with disabilities in substantially separate learning environments, along with Level 1 and Level 2 English Language learners. That group will attend school four days per week and learn remotely on Wednesdays.
Students may also choose to opt into what is called a Remote Learning Academy as their health or academic needs dictate. That group of students, called "cohort D," will learn entirely online, with Wednesdays available for optional in-person tutoring or technology help at school buildings.
Remote Learning Academy students will be enrolled by their parents and options will be provided for those students to join classroom learning at certain transition dates as space allows, according to reopening documentation.
High school, special ed conditions
According to the plan, Haverhill High School's hybrid model will use a block schedule that allows students to attend their seven courses. It will give them extra time between classes so they can avoid rushing and being too close together in hallways — allowing for proper social distancing. Students will also receive 15-minute breaks every class period, allowing them to remove their masks.
Special education students whose individualized education plan (IEP) has them attending up to 75% of their day in a general education classroom will attend school along with their peers, according to the plan. Those students who receive education in a substantially separate classroom will attend school four days per week.
Wednesdays are a designated deep-cleaning day, in addition to the daily cleaning done in school buildings, according to the plan. Wednesdays also allow teachers without health restrictions to report to the buildings for remote teaching or professional development, and for students to receive in-person tutoring, for example.
Regardless of which model a family chooses, all students in grades one through 12 will receive a Chromebook to use during the school year. Each kindergarten student will learn will the aid of an iPad, according to school officials.
Busing questions remain
Transportation remains a large unknown going into the fall. While the district is under contract with NRT Bus company, owner John McCarthy has said he will not transport public school students if the city does not pay him more than $600,000 he said is owed to him while class was not in session. Even though buses were not running at that time, McCarthy said he had to pay expenses such as insurance for the vehicles.
In April, the School Committee unanimously voted to suspend payment for all transportation vendors, including NRT, while schools were closed due to the pandemic. Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said Tuesday that discussions with McCarthy continue. Pfifferling also said he is "optimistic" the district's relationship with NRT will continue this fall.
According to the reopening document, students who ride the bus to school will be issued a bus pass with a designated bus and seat assignment. Buses will be sanitized and disinfected daily. The school system is also in discussions with the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority to explore options for public transportation for children who live outside of the school's regular transportation zone, Marotta said.
Information on the reopening plan, along with updates about negotiations with the teachers union, which must approve working condition changes in the plan, will be posted on the Haverhill Public School website — haverhill-ps.org — and on social media, Marotta said.