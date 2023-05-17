HAVERHILL — The Haverhill parents of six children who were reported missing last week but were found safe on Saturday evening were in District Court on Tuesday for hearings to decide whether they were a danger to the public and should continue to be held without bail or released on bail.
Police allege the couple abused their children, who are all currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, police said.
On May 11, Jameka Conway, 37, of 74 Columbus Park, the children’s mother, was arraigned on five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under the age of 14; one count of intimidation of a witness; one count of assault and battery; and one count of threat to commit a crime, according to police records. She appeared at Tuesday’s dangerousness hearing via video from the South Bay House of Correction.
On May 11, Cypher Great, 37, also of 74 Columbus Park and who is the children’s stepfather, was arraigned on four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under the age of 14 and one count of threat to commit a crime. He appeared in person at his dangerousness hearing on Tuesday.
Even though Judge Cesar Archilla found the defendants to be dangerous to their children, he decided not to have them held under the dangerousness statute.
Instead, Archilla set bail at $10,000 each but revoked Conway’s bail on a pending case in Peabody District Court. Court officials said that if Conway resolves her case in Peabody, where she has an open case of larceny, she will be eligible to post bail in Haverhill. Because she already posted $9,500 cash bail in the Peabody case, Conway will only need to come up with $500 to be released.
If they make bail, Archilla set a number of conditions, ordering Conway and Great to stay away from and have no form of contact with any of the children, and also not to contact any witnesses or Conway’s mother.
Both Conway and Great must appear in court July 12 for pretrial hearings.
The search
The Haverhill Police Department announced on Saturday evening, May 13, that they had found the six children who had gone missing since police started the abuse investigation on May 10.
Police said a phone call from one of the children to a family member enabled investigators to ping the device and determine its location in the town of Randolph.
Police said four of the children were found in a Park in Randolph while two others were found in two Liberty Place apartments in the town and that the children were in good health. The children were subsequently placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.
Conway’s mother, Deborah Conway, 58, of Dorchester, was arraigned on Monday, May 15, in Haverhill District Court and was charged with two counts of kidnapping and endangering a minor by a relative and one count of intimidation of a police officer. She is currently being held without bail pending a dangerous hearing scheduled for Monday, May 22.
Detective Conor Clark said that during the three days of trying to locate the children, Deborah Conway continued to evade him while lying about her involvement. Clark said the last time several of the younger children were seen was when Great picked them up from a day care center in Lynn on May 10 and that the children did not return after that day.
Abuse investigation
On Wednesday, May 10, the Haverhill Police Department had responded to a report of child abuse. The victim, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, indicated that her mother and stepfather abused her and her seven siblings. Both Conway and Great were arrested and arraigned on May 11.
The location of the six youngest children was unknown at the time, police said, and the parents and other family members were uncooperative with attempts to locate them.
According to a police report, on May 10 Haverhill Police were following up on child abuse allegations and spoke to a guidance counselor at the girl’s middle school in Haverhill. The counselor told police that one of Great and Conway’s children said she was having issues at home and that her mother had assaulted her on May 5 and May 3.
Detective Clark stated in his report that he had contacted Conway by phone and that Conway was aggressive, stating that how she dealt with her kids was none of his business. When Conway arrived in the lobby of the police station, she became confrontational, Clark said, and told him she wanted a lawyer because “we believed a child.” Clark also noted that Conway was uncooperative with DCF and refused to tell them where her youngest children were or what day care center they were at.
After arresting Conway police filed a suspected child abuse or neglect report with DCF on behalf of the children.
