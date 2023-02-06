HAVERHILL — Sean Bowler should be home with his family enjoying the simple things in life – despite limitations imposed by his various special needs.
But instead of sleeping in his own bed and enjoying time with his parents and two sisters, Sean, 27, is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at Boston Children’s Hospital after suffering a life-altering spinal injury.
“His doctors don’t think he will ever walk again but we are hopeful his arms will regain some mobility,” Amy Bowler said of her son Sean. “I’m hopeful for a lot of things.”
A first-grade teacher at Silver Hill Elementary School, Amy Bowler said that on morning of Jan. 5, Sean began his day by heading downstairs for breakfast.
With only three short steps to go, he lost his footing and fell forward on the stairs. Sean’s father, Mike Bowler, was able to catch him and partially cushion his fall, but not entirely. Mike Bowler teaches middle school math at Higgins School in Peabody.
“We always have someone walking Sean down the stairs and if my husband had not been there to catch him, who knows what would have happened,” Amy Bowler said.
In that brief fall, Sean fractured his T1 vertebrae. To correct scoliosis and kyphosis of his spine during the years prior to his accident, Sean underwent multiple spinal surgeries. Some of the mechanical hardware installed during those surgeries also gave way in his fall.
Doctors believe the fractured vertebrae were what most likely caused a blood clot to form, and that it extended from his T1 vertebrae up the C2-3 region of his spine.
Sean was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital then med flighted to Boston’s Children’s Hospital for late-night emergency surgery to remove the large blood clot pressing on his spine. Also, the hardware was repaired, his mother said.
Doctors hoped that after removing the clot, and repairing the hardware, his spinal cord would expand back into position, Amy Bowler said.
“We now know the damage to the spinal cord was more severe than originally anticipated,” she said.
Amy Bowler said her son’s spinal cord injury is classified as a C5 injury, which is typically characterized by the loss of use of the triceps, hands, and lower extremities.
Sean is on a ventilator through a tracheostomy tube, which he may need long term. Only time will tell, said his parents, who have been taking turns staying with him in his hospital room.
“Eventually the doctors would like to see him off the ventilator for a few hours a day and best case would be he might only need it at night when sleeping,” his mother said.
“He’s not eating or taking in any liquids, but has a feeding tube through his nose,” she said. “They will soon be inserting a tube into his belly until he can eat on his own.”
Sean’s future is unclear and his long-term prognosis is unknown, but in the short term he is facing rehabilitative care, both in-patient and at home.
When he returns home, Sean’s needs will include limited in-home nursing care and home modifications to ADA-compliant ramps, doorways, and bathrooms, and a hospital-style bed and lift to help transfer him between the bed and his wheelchair.
Eventually his parents will need a special vehicle for transportation to his many medical appointments, and hopefully to his grandparent’s home in Deerfield, New Hampshire, where Sean loves to spend time sewing with his grandmother, Shawn DeFrancesco.
Sean’s family may also need to consider a new living arrangement, ideally a ranch-style home that puts the entire family on one level and removes the need for stairs
The estimated costs of this type of spinal injury are staggering, Sean’s grandfather Robert DeFrancesco said, and are estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per year for the rest of his grandson’s life.
Amy and Mike Bowler along with Sean’s grandfather have begun raising money to help pay for non-insurance covered expenses for Sean’s future care needs.
“We created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $125,000, but we are currently well short of the goal,” Robert DeFrancesco said. “We realize the goal is well short of the money Sean will eventually need, but we thought it an achievable goal.”
Amy Bowler said the list of things Sean enjoys in life is short, but they mean the world to him, including participating in a day program at Coastal Connections in Amesbury, and visiting his grandparents.
She said her son knows that his health, love and happiness are what his family members look forward to along with hearing him call their names. Sean calls his father “Mike,” his mother “Clementine,” his sister Abby, 21, “Big Boy Sister,” and his 15-year-old sister Kelsey, “Kelsey Gracie.”
Amy Bowler is hopeful her son will be released from the hospital in two or three weeks and enter a rehabilitation center, where he will likely be for eight weeks.
“It’s been hard for Sean to understand it all, but he’s resilient and he will accept it over time,” his mother said.
To help the Bowler family reach their fundraising goal, visit online at tinyurl.com/m6ktu74r.
