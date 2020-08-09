HAVERHILL — On the eve of families finding out which learning model their children must follow when the school year starts, parents are voicing their opinions.
Many moms and dads are calling for remote learning to protect their kids from COVID-19.
With School Committee members set to vote Monday night on which of three proposed models the district will use in September, parents voiced their opinions at a public hearing Thursday night.
Reaction was mixed, with many parents saying they favor remote learning to keep their children out of classrooms and protected from the coronavirus.
Parent Erika Maddaluno said she is leaning toward keeping her two children home this fall. One of them is assigned to Bradford Elementary School and the other is assigned to Moody School.
"This is a public health crisis," Maddaluno said. "It seems clear we are putting our children on a petri dish, hoping they don't get sick. We need 100% remote learning. Please don't put the staff and students in harm's way by adopting in-person (classroom learning) or hybrid."
The remote learning model that would have students taking lessons online is one of three models being considered by Haverhill. Superintendent Margaret Marotta has said she is leaning toward a hybrid model, which calls for a balance of days spent in classrooms and learning remotely for most students.
State must OK city's plan
Marotta originally said that on Tuesday, the day after the School Committee votes, she would submit Haverhill's plan to state education officials for their review. But the state has given all schools an extension to Friday to submit their plans.
While the state reviews the learning model chosen by the School Committee, local education officials will begin negotiations with the Haverhill Education Association teachers union, Marotta said. The union must agree to changes in work conditions for the school year to begin under the models that is chosen.
The school year is scheduled to start in mid-September for Haverhill's 8,000-plus students.
In a June survey of 1,013 Haverhill parents, 29% said the remote learning that happened toward the end of the last academic year when schools closed due to COVID-19 went "better than" or "much better than" expected for their children. Still, Marotta said, remote learning was difficult for both teachers and students during that period.
"Many of our students struggled," she said. "Remote learning won't be 'crisis learning' like last year, (now) it will be graded and have structure. It will have much more consistency across grade to grade and school to school."
The grading Marotta referred to as part of the new remote learning program is in contrast to last semester's remote learning, which essentially had a pass/fail review of students' work by teachers.
The in-classroom model and hybrid model being considered by Haverhill also include some remote learning.
The in-classroom model calls for students to attend classes at school four days per week and learn remotely on Wednesdays.
The hybrid model would split students into groups and send them to school on certain days, depending on their academic needs and health requirements. Wednesday is also their remote learning day. The hybrid model provides the greatest balance between days learning in classrooms and remotely.
Families can choose a third option, which school officials call the Remote Learning Academy. Students in that program would learn remotely four days per week and attend school if necessary on Wednesdays for tutoring or computer troubleshooting.
Teachers, parents, doctor debate
Haverhill High School teacher Sarah Emilio said that after observing what happened when schools reopened in the southern part of the country, she worries what will happen in Haverhill.
"Our children have been primarily home safe from the virus due to precautions parents have been taking," Emilio said. "If we reopen the schools, we would give parents a false sense of security that we can protect their children as they have. Reopening now would be a temporary measure. We should not be focusing on the Band-Aid fix."
Dr. John Maddox is a member of Mayor James Fiorentini's COVID-19 medical advisory team. Maddox spoke in favor of reopening schools with children in classrooms, using a slow, data-driven approach.
"There's a lot of emphasis on the suffering that can be caused from COVID, but we can't lose sight of the suffering being brought from schools being closed," Maddox said. "For every death from COVID, one could rebut the deaths of child abuse detected from school personnel, suicide, gang violence and the shortened life span of a virtual dropout."
Parent Duncan Burns agreed with Maddox and cited a district survey that said the majority of parents want their children back in school one way or another.
"We know what the data is, we know what the risks are, and we know who to protect," said Burns, whose son graduated from Haverhill High in June and whose daughter is an incoming Haverhill High junior.
"If we want to base the data off make-believe that some of the HEA (teachers union) members are reading off a script this evening, then so be it, but many of us parents are perfectly fine with sending our kids back to school,'' Burns said during Thursday's hearing. "We know in-person learning works and the focus should be getting those kids back to the classroom when adverse outcomes are zero for children."
Parent Lisa Onyon said she was perplexed by the many unanswered questions left by Haverhill's three learning models.
"There's a lot for a parent to be skeptical about,'' she said. "What happens when someone gets COVID? How will students have access to hand-washing? Will there be a guarantee that bathrooms will remain unlocked and how often will they be monitored to ensure soap and other supplies? How will mask breaks be given; will they be outside? I need to know these things before I can make a decision.''
School Committee members reserved their commentary for Monday night's meeting. More feedback from parents is expected by then, Marotta said. Monday's meeting begins at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers of City Hall. It will also air live on HC Media public access television.