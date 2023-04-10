HAVERHILL — One of the final pieces of the puzzle that will become a massive $160 million transformation of the eastern end of the downtown into apartments, retail and public spaces is now in place following an agreement to sell Pentucket Bank’s branch building and property at 1 Merrimack St. to Sal Lupoli.
Bank President and CEO John Dowst said the bank building will be demolished and replaced with a new bank with drive-up and ATM accessibility that will better fit into the redesign of that corner property as part of the Lupoli Companies’ planned District Square development.
The terms of the agreement include the relocation of the bank’s existing retail branch into the new master plan development. The current building includes the bank’s main branch, an operations center, and several administrative offices.
Dowst said his bank’s history and heritage has been and continues to be at the center of positive change for Haverhill.
“We didn’t want this project to happen around us, we wanted to be in the middle of it,” Dowst said. “Our highest priority has always been maintaining the bank’s presence on the corner of Merrimack Street, at the gateway of Haverhill’s downtown. With this agreement, we have solidified that commitment to our customers and the community, who rely on us to be here.”
The transfer of the bank’s building aided in Lupoli Companies’ final design of the comprehensive master plan for the downtown corridor that will incorporate public space and pedestrian access to the waterfront, while alleviating traffic at the intersection of Merrimack and Main streets.
The Lupoli Companies, headed by developer Sal Lupoli, plans to build 370 market-rate apartments, replace the city-owned Herbert H. Goecke Jr. parking deck with an 840-space parking garage that will be open to the public 24 hours a day, and create 51,000 square feet of mixed-use space that would include new restaurants, a new pathway connecting Bailey Boulevard and four-season public spaces to host the Haverhill Farmers Market, flea markets, performances, food carts and other vendors.
When completed, it will be the single largest commercial project ever to take place in Haverhill’s downtown, even dwarfing the two Harbor Place buildings and the more recent Haverhill Heights high-rise combined, according to city officials.
“The Lupoli Companies plans are to create a wonderful mixed-use development that also creates workforce housing, retail, potentially a food hall concept and opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” Lupoli said. “We would not be here without the great help of the mayor, John Dowst and Pentucket Bank.”
Mayor James Fiorentini said Lupoli’s project will completely remake the downtown into a project similar to Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire.
“The bank property will be a tremendous addition to the project,” he said. “This is the future of our city.”
When the Harbor Place commercial building opened in 2016, Pentucket Bank moved its commercial lending, marketing and other commercial operations out of 1 Merrimack St. and into the fourth floor of Harbor Place, which was named Pentucket Plaza.
The city is in the process of gathering bids for the public portions of the project which is scheduled to begin with the demolition of the Goecke deck later this year.
“I would love by the end of the year for the garage to come down,” Lupoli said while indicating a new garage, composed of precast concrete pieces similar to how the Granite Street garage was built, would not take long to construct. “I built a 1,250-car garage in Lawrence in 42 days. These things are built off site then put in place.”
During demolition and construction of a new parking garage, the bank branch will continue to operate in its current location with a temporary parking area to be constructed for customers and employees. During the transition, Pentucket Bank and Lupoli Companies will finalize details for a temporary branch at or near the construction area for the convenience of the bank’s customers, Dowst said.
According to the Lupoli Companies, the redevelopment project would generate $1.75 million in new, annual real estate revenue in addition to $500,000 to $1.8 million in one-time permitting fees, $190,000 in new excise tax revenue, and more in new meals tax revenue.
It will also create hundreds of construction jobs and 100 or more permanent jobs.
“We look forward to finalizing an agreement with Mayor Fiorentini’s administration to ensure the successful completion of this transformative redevelopment of the downtown which will benefit residents for years to come,” Lupoli said.
