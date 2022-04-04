HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Players will present Stephen Sondheim’s Tony award-winning musical, “A Little Night Music,” April 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and April 10 at 2 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.
The glittering new production features the requisite 19-piece live orchestra conducted by Haverhill resident and Music Director John D. Eldridge, performing one of Sondheim’s most memorable scores, which includes the 1976 Grammy award-winning song of the year, “Send in the Clowns.”
The show is directed by Haverhill’s John Buzzell and features a new team of choreographers, Will Fafard and Holly Inman.
The fully-staged production features one of Sondheim’s most memorable scores. Based on Ingmar Bergen’s, “Smiles of a Summer Night,” the play tells the story of actress Desiree Armfeldt and her liaisons with a married lawyer, whom she invites to her mother’s estate for a weekend in the country.
Set in Victorian era Sweden, the play, unconventional in nature, is both funny and touching and promises an elegant evening of musical theatre by one of the most gifted composers in the American Musical theater, Buzzell said.
The cast of 17 performers features Angelica Jeffreys in the role of Desiree and Ted Rusomanis of Haverhill as the lawyer, Fredrick Egerman.
Gavin Davis, also of Haverhill, makes his debut with the Pentucket Players in the role of Count Magnus, the third point in Desiree’s love-triangle, while Meredith Gouveia Thompson appears as Charlotte, Count Malcom’s wife.
Seats are socially-distanced and masks are required.
For tickets or sponsorship opportunities visit online at pentucketplayers.org.
