HAVERHILL — Ruth's House thrift shop always appreciates donations of gently-used clothing, as well as quality household goods that the shop provides to individuals and families in need.
But the shop doesn't accept old golf clubs, children's toilet training seats, broken laundry baskets, rusted muffin tins or the front seats of cars.
These and other forms of junk have been left in the Ruth's House parking lot since the shop in Lafayette Square temporarily closed on March 27 due to the coronavirus crisis.
"We did find some bags of clothing left next to our bins, but we are also finding lots of junk," said Ruth's House board member Cathy Merchant. "People have been dropping stuff including the front seat of car, broken furniture, pots and pans, crutches and other items we can't use. Basically, some people are using our parking lot as a dump."
With the thrift shop closed and no income being generated, Ruth's House had stopped the monthly emptying of its dumpster. With all the junk that has been left on the site, however, board members have to dip into the nonprofit's limited funds to pay to have the dumpster emptied.
"Essentially we're paying to dump other people's junk," Merchant said. "We're just asking the public to respect the rules."
While waiting for approval to reopen, members of the Ruth's House Board of Directors have been helping organizations such as Holy Family Hospital and the YWCA by providing them with clothing for their clients in need.
"We continue to provide assistance to the area's needy by filling orders for clothing on a case-by-case basis," Merchant said, noting that Ruth's House has a client base of about 2,000 people it provides with vouchers to shop in the store, where the prices of clothing range from $1 to $5.
Merchant said that when the thrift shop is open, volunteers and staff are on site ensuring items being donated are of quality and can be resold.
But after the shop closed because of the crisis, signs were posted directing people to drop off clothing donations in one of the three, bright yellow Planet Aid bins located in the thrift shop's parking lot. Ruth's House is paid a very small amount for the clothing, which goes directly to Planet Aid.
"The Salvation Army would not accept some of the things we've been left with recently," Merchant said. "Who wants a three-legged table that should have four legs?"
She said the owner of the building that houses the shop has been responsive to the needs of Ruth's House and is a good landlord.
"He's trying to work with us to find a solution," she said. "We've never had the problem of people leaving this much junk next to our dumpster."