HAVERHILL — Police said the person seriously injured in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 495 in Haverhill is a 32-year-old man from Hampton, New Hampshire. They are not releasing his name.
Police said the man was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee that crashed and rolled over into the median just before Exit 52 at Route 110, Amesbury Road.
No other information about the crash or what caused it was available at the time of this report.
The Eagle-Tribune published a report earlier that one person was transported from the crash site to Lawrence General Hospital, and then taken by helicopter to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries. At the time of that report, police did not release the gender, age or home community of the crash victim.
According to a State Police spokesperson, the crash was reported at 8:13 p.m. Thursday. Troopers from the Newbury Barracks responded.
The crash was in the same area where a Newburyport woman lost control of her minivan in the early morning of March 6.
Police said Loida Payero, 32, of Newburyport, died after the minivan crashed and rolled. The crash also resulted in minor injuries to a 7-year-old girl who was a passenger.
State police said the reason Payero lost control of the minivan remains under investigation.