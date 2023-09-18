HAVERHILL — Anthony Hoffman reached up high into a pear tree growing in Ms. Nancy’s Orchard at Haverhill High School.
“I’m six foot three inches so I think I can reach it,” he said, seconds before plucking a plump pear he then tossed into a basket. “Our orchard looks great.”
Hoffman was one of about a dozen students in a special needs program who participated in apple picking on Friday, Sept. 15. It was an opportunity to enjoy this New England fall tradition without having to leave the school.
This is the second year the orchard has produced juicy, plump pesticide-free Macintosh and Gala apples, as well as Bartlett pears and summer raspberries.
“It’s fun to be able to come out here and pick apples with our friends,” said student Cassandra White. “I like this orchard a lot and what they planted. When we’re done picking I’m going to enjoy apple slices.”
She and her classmates were beaming amid the excitement of picking apples and pears in their very own orchard.
Nancy Burke, a special education paraprofessional, launched the school’s learning garden program in 2012 with a vegetable garden and five years ago won grants from the National Education Association and Mass. Teacher’s Association to create an orchard.
She calls it a true “farm to table” program that engages students in many ways.
With help from various volunteers, the orchard swelled to 25 apple trees, 10 pear trees, eight plum trees, a cherry tree and a long row of raspberry bushes, which students harvested during summer school to make raspberry squares.
Student Nasiah Vallejo said she was happy to take part in harvest day.
“I’ve been waiting for the apples to ripen,” she said. “I might take some home with me.”
Student April Paez scanned the orchard and declared it “very beautiful.”
“I really like it,” she said. “I’ll probably just eat the apples I pick.”
Special education teacher Jason Burns said his students planned to make raspberry jam this summer as well, but they devoured all of the remaining raspberries.
He said the orchard, which was named after Burke, is laid out in a way that allows students in wheelchairs, such as Richie Littlefield, to easily navigate down rows of apple trees with plenty of room to reach the fruit-laden branches.
“It’s a pretty nice orchard,” Littlefield said.
Burns said he plans to involve his students in making apple pies and apple crisps, all from scratch in the school’s learning apartment located next to the cafeteria.
“The key to making apple crisp is to use double the crisp,” Burns said. “We also plan to make apple sauce they can take home in mason jars. Being able to do this on campus as part of the school day really helps these kids connect to the school. We want to build positive memories of their time at Haverhill High.”
Student Samuel Stanley scanned each apple tree in search of a perfect, unblemished one.
“I love eating apples,” he said, while slowly filling his basket. “I don’t know how to make apple pie but I think I’ll ask my dad how to do it.”
Burke said these students enter the vegetables they grow in their vegetable garden, which is located in another courtyard at the school, into the Topsfield Fair each year and this year they also plan to enter their best looking apples and pears.
“We also enter posters, wall hangings, and decorative pumpkins into the fair along with our fruits and vegetables,” she said.
Burke said the future is promising for the learning garden program with plans to install a new shed and improving an outdoor stage to host coffeehouse concerts.
“The orchard is doing better and better every year,” she said.
