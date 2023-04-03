HAVERHILL — Richard LeClaire is looking to ease the concerns of neighbors and erase any stigma associated with a building at the corner of 8th Avenue and Cedar Street that formerly housed several drinking establishments as he makes plans to open a tavern there.
He said he plans to remodel the building that has sat vacant for years and open Napoli’s Tavern, which will be associated with a property he purchased last year – Napoli’s Pizza at 146 White St.
“We’re going to remodel it, brighten it up, install a HVAC system and serve food,” he told The Eagle-Tribune. “A lot of my Napoli’s customers cherish the fact they’ll be able to sit down, have a beer and enjoy their pizza instead of eating it in their car. I’ve also met a lot of locals who live in the Acre and can’t wait to have a place they can walk to.”
During a License Commission public hearing on March 2, LeClaire said he plans to transport pizza as wel as meat and spinach pies cooked at Napoli’s Pizza to the tavern at 119 Cedar St., where it will be re-heated in a flash-bake oven as the tavern does not have a kitchen.
Past drinking establishments at that site included “The Other Place” tavern, the “8th Avenue Tavern” and before that “The Office.”
LeClaire, a Plaistow resident who also owns Grumpy’s Bar & Grill in Plaistow, was granted a General On Premises license to serve liquor at Napoli’s Tavern by the city’s License Commission, which also issued him a Common Victualers License to serve food, and an Entertainment License that restricts him to television or radio, but no live bands or jukebox. He said he hopes to be open sometime this summer.
Commission Chairman Joseph Edwards and Commissioner Laura Angus voted in favor of issuing LeClaire the licenses while recognizing the concerns of neighbors.
“We don’t want to see you coming back because of complaints of neighbors,” Edwards said.
LeClaire said he will provide neighbors with his cell phone in the event any problems do arise and plans to only serve one drink per person per hour.
Commissioner Patrick Driscoll voted against the licenses.
LeClaire said he plans to operate his tavern with limited hours, probably from 3 to 9 p.m. weeknights, Fridays until 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and possibly on Sundays.
“It’s not like the old days where they were open until 1 a.m.,” he said.
Police Capt. Wayne Tracey told the Commission that his department did not want LeClaire to have any loud amplified music or a jukebox. Although LeClaire said he could limit the volume of a jukebox, Edwards rejected the notion saying “no jukebox.”
Cedar Street resident Paul Stephanotis told the commission former bars that operated at the location caused problems such as loitering, littering and drunkenness.
“I’m afraid that all the problems that occurred in the past will occur once again,” Stephanotis said. “I’m concerned they (patrons) will be running back and forth to their cars, smoking pot, have a nip, blasting music, drug use and throwing trash all over the place.”
Cedar Street resident Martha Meads also objected to having a “bar” in her neighborhood saying it’s going to cause the same kind of problems as in the past.
“This is not going to be a family restaurant,” she said. “With a pool table, full liquor license and reheated food I don’t see any difference than what it was before.”
LeClaire told The Eagle-Tribune that he has a zero-tolerance policy.
“Anyone caught with any illegal substance will be banned,” he said. “Anyone who blocks a neighbor’s driveway will be warned once then banned if they do it again. I don’t want it to be what it once was and I’m not looking to open this up just to sell it. I’ll do everything I can to make this a respectable business.”
