HAVERHILL — The next several years of Haverhill's industrial parks, schools, playgrounds and more will be up for discussion Wednesday before the Planning Board votes to approve the new Master Plan, with the public invited to offer feedback and voice concerns.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the 7 p.m. meeting, in room 201 of City Hall, is the latest step in forecasting what he calls “Vision Haverhill 2035,” the project set to guide the city's progress for at least the next 15 years.
“What we're going to be talking about is how to increase our tax base,” Fiorentini said. “If we want to improve our our infrastructure—which I do—hire more police officers and see more industrial activity—which I do—we have to come up with new ideas to get there.”
The Planning Board vote taking place Wednesday is the only vote required to approve the Master Plan. Once that group formalizes the plan, the zoning changes in the document will move forward to the City Council for review and approval later this month.
Overseen by Boston-based architecture and design firm Utile, Haverhill's master plan revamp started in May with a series of listening sessions across the city. Residents kicked off the project at Consentino school by offering thoughts on everything from Haverhill's housing needs to transportation woes and more.
The current master plan was developed in the 1990s and, according to Fiorentini, does not account for the growth in industry or need for more parking and access to transportation.
Encouraged by Amazon's recent decision to locate a distribution center in nearby North Andover, Fiorentini believes tweaks in Haverhill's master plan can spur the local economy.
“We're going to propose changes so we have more 'densification' of our industrial parks. We believe we can get 30 percent more business in our industrial parks. There's much more room for growth,” the mayor said.