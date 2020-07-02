HAVERHILL — Local and state officials gathered on the boardwalk behind The Tap restaurant on Wednesday to welcome Plum Island Kayak to Haverhill and cut a ribbon celebrating the arrival of this outdoor adventure company.
The company will soon be operating from the William "Captain Red" Slavit Municipal Dock and will also be using a portable, enclosed trailer the city has provided for the kayak company to use, and for use at other times of year for events such as the Christmas Stroll.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the arrival of Plum Island Kayak is the latest in a multi-year effort to open the river for greater public use.
"This is going to be the latest and I think the best step of them all to reactivating the waterfront," Fiorentini said during the event, which was organized by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen presented Ken Taylor, owner of Plum Island Kayak, with a citation from the House and Senate, and was joined by State Reps. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, and Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown.
DiZoglio said Taylor's business will stimulate and contribute to Haverhill's economy, just as he does in downtown Newburyport.
Taylor told the crowd that every city official welcomed him with open arms.
"I'll do the best I can to make this successful and a nice operation for all," he said.