HAVERHILL — Two men are being held without bail after police charged them in connection with a shooting Dec. 27 on Jackson Street in which no one was injured.
Police charged Zadrian Colon, 25, of 33 Jackson St., Apt. 1, with assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building; carrying a loaded firearm without a license; unlicensed possession of ammunition, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and possession to distribute Class B and D drugs.
Police charged Colon’s roommate, Enrique Ruiz, 20, with assault to murder, unlicensed possession of ammunition, conspiracy to violate drug laws, accessory after the fact, tampering or destruction of evidence, and possession to distribute Class B and D drugs.
Colon, who police said is well know to them, was arraigned on the charges Dec. 28 in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Mary McCabe ordered him held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.
Ruiz, who was also arraigned that day, was also ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Jan. 6.
According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on Dec. 27 around 11:10 a.m., police dispatch received a call about a shooting on Jackson Street, which is located in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood.
An investigation showed that police identified Colon as the alleged lone shooter. Witnesses told police that after arguing loudly with a man in a white sedan, Colon allegedly shot at the car before it sped off, the report said.
A resident in a nearby home told police there appeared to be a bullet hole on the top siding above the second floor, the report said. Police said they retrieved a projectile from the building’s siding.
Police said Ruiz was with Colon at the time of the shooting and that Ruiz had retrieved something from the street.
Investigating officers visited Colon’s apartment, where both men denied hearing any gunshots, the report said.
Police said that by reviewing city surveillance footage, they identified the driver of the white sedan as Eddie Cardona, 24, of 12 Grand Ave., Apt. 1.
Police said they interviewed Cardona at the police station, where he told them he had received insulting Facebook posts that Colon was writing about him, which is why he went to Colon’s house to speak to him about it.
Cardona told police that he’s known Colon his entire life and that they were previously friends. Colon told police that he and Cardona were arguing over a woman, the report said.
Cardona told police he saw the gun in Colon’s hand and when Colon approached him Colon fired it once or twice. Cardona told police that he sped off out of fear of being shot, the report said.
After reviewing city surveillance camera footage, police said they arrested Colon and Ruiz for their involvement. Police noted in their report that a State Police forensic scientist swabbed the hands of Colon, Ruiz and Cardona for gun shot residue. No information about that test was included in the police report.
Police said that after obtaining a search warrant, they searched Colon’s apartment but did not find a gun, however, the search did turn up five ounces of marijuana and packaging materials, as well as several twist bags containing crack cocaine, including some that was in a safe that police found the key to.
Police also found a dozen rounds of 9mm ammunition, according to the report.
Police said a K9 crew from Amesbury searched the property as well as Colon’s apartment and a vehicle registered to Colon’s girlfriend that was parked in Colon’s driveway, but did not locate a gun.
