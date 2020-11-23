HAVERHILL — A 19-year-old man who was on probation for a shooting incident last December in which he allegedly fired a bullet into a home has been charged in the murder of Jose Vasquez, who police said was stabbed Saturday night in Haverhill.
Carrie Kimball, Essex County District Attorney's office spokeswoman, said David Trongeau was arrested Monday afternoon by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. Charged with the murder of Vasquez, 26, Trongeau will be arraigned in Haverhill District Court Tuesday, Kimball said.
According to the Haverhill police log, police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 9:53 p.m. Saturday to a home at 10 Marble St. in the inner-city Mount Washington neighborhood for a 911 call reporting an assault with a dangerous weapon. Police said Vasquez was found suffering from stab wounds.
Vasquez was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Investigators said they believe the stabbing was not a random act and that there was no threat to the public.
Trongeau's arrest comes four months after he was set free on probation after being convicted of armed assault to murder and ordered not to possess any guns or commit any crimes.
In February, Trongeau was arrested on a charge of armed assault to murder after police said he fired a gunshot at the Center Street home of Zachary Monaco in December 2019. Police said Monaco had threatened Trongeau's friend, Casey Drouin, because he was jealous Drouin was dating Monaco's ex-girlfriend, according to police. The shooting was said to be retaliation for the threats made against Drouin, the investigation revealed. Police said Drouin was driving the car on the night of the shooting.
In July, both men were convicted of their roles in the incident — which resulted in a bullet coming within 15 feet of a woman, according to police — but they were set free on probation.
Trongeau and Drouin were each sentenced to 30 days in jail, time served while they were waiting for their case to be heard in court. They each also received 18 months in jail suspended for two years. The sentences came after the men pleaded guilty in Haverhill District Court.
Both Trongeau and Drouin were told they can be sent back to jail for 18 months if they violated probation rules during that suspended two-year sentence, according to the district attorney's office.
Trongeau and Drouin were also ordered to remain drug and alcohol free, have no contact with the victim and not possess firearms, Kimball said.
Like Trongeau, the man killed Saturday night also had a history with Haverhill police.
In July of 2018, police charged Vasquez with two counts each of assault and battery causing substantial bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault to murder. In that case, police said Vasquez, a known gang member, and his brother Gilbert, also a known gang member, stabbed a Methuen man in the stomach and a Nashua, New Hampshire, man in his right kidney, according to a police report. The two injured men were transported to Lawrence General Hospital and were reported in stable condition, police said.
Police said the stabbings happened in the area of 12 High St. after the victims got out of their car to complain about another vehicle that was blocking their travel path. High Street is in the Mount Washington neighborhood, just outside Lafayette Square.
The district attorney's office dismissed the case against the Vasquez brothers in January 2019 after the victims failed to appear for a probable cause hearing.