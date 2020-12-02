HAVERHILL — A third man has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 21 fatal stabbing of Jose Vasquez, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Kaiden Henderson, 18, was arrested Tuesday night at approximately 10 p.m. by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and detectives assigned to the Essex County District Attorney's office, according to a statement from Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Charged with murder, Henderson is expected to be arraigned in Haverhill District Court Wednesday.
Henderson's arrest took place in Boston at a Holiday Inn hotel and was without incident, Kimball said.
Two other men charged in the stabbing death of Vasquez are currently being held without bail after formally being charged with the crime in Haverhill District Court.
David Trongeau, 19, was the first to be arrested and charged with murdering Vasquez.
Police say Trongeau stabbed Vasquez shortly before 10 p.m. Nov. 21 at the victim's home on Marble Street.
When officers responded to a call reporting an assault with a dangerous weapon, they found Vasquez, who police said is a known gang member, suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Trongeau was located in Taunton two days after the stabbing hiding in a closet, according to police.
At the time of the murder, Trongeau was on probation for a separate shooting incident in Haverhill, in which he pleaded guilty to firing a bullet into a home on Center Street.
Devaughn Johnson, 25, of Haverhill, was arrested and charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact later that same week, on Nov. 25.
Both men were ordered held without bail by Haverhill District Court Judge Cesar Archilla and will next appear in court on Dec. 29.
Archilla has impounded all police reports and other records associated with the case, meaning that they are not available to both the media or the general public. He has not stated a reason for doing so.