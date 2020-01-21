Police: Driver nearly struck officer   

HAVERHILL — A Haverhill officer narrowly escaped injury after stopping a truck driven by a woman who then sped away, according to police.
Sarah LeBlanc, 29, of 64 Mudnock Road, Salisbury, was charged with composing, sending or reading a text; failure to stop for police; assault with a dangerous weapon; resisting arrest; not in possession of a registration; and reckless endangerment of a child, according to police.
She was arraigned on the charges Monday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Patricia Dowling set bail at $2,500 cash and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Feb. 19.
According to a police report, on Friday, about 7:30 p.m., Lt. Joseph Ingham was parked in the lot of the Haverhill Bank at 1094 Main St. when he noticed a white Honda Ridgeline pickup truck pass by.
"I could see the operator texting on her cellphone," Ingham said in his report. "She had both hands on the phone and neither hand on the steering wheel."
Ingham said he activated his emergency lights and siren and followed the woman down Main Street (Route 125) until she stopped on the Interstate 495 overpass. The woman produced her driver's license but not her registration, the officer said.
Officer Jason Pearl arrived on the scene as Ingham was being informed by dispatch the woman had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle in Salisbury with a suspended license and for speeding.
Pearl told LeBlanc about the warrant and asked her to have someone come to the scene to take possession of her vehicle, according to police.
While attempting to issue LeBlanc a citation for texting and not having a registration, she began yelling and refused to open her window more than an inch or two, according to police.
Ingham said he told LeBlanc he was placing her under arrest for the outstanding warrant, and she refused to step out of her vehicle and told Ingham and Pearl that she would take care of the warrant on her own.
Ingham said he tried to gain entry into the woman's vehicle but he could not, which is when the woman said "I'm leaving," then sped away.
"I was able to push myself away from the vehicle to avoid being hit," he said in his report.
Ingham, Pearl, and another officer pursued LeBlanc down Main Street "using extreme caution" because of a 6-year-old child in the back seat, according to police.
Police said the highest speed attained was 40 mph. LeBlanc stopped her vehicle near the St. James Cemetery, according to the report.
"The car door was open and she was holding her daughter," Ingham wrote in his report.
After placing the girl in a car seat, LeBlanc began screaming at the officers and pulled away from them, police said.
The officers were able to subdue LeBlanc and place her in handcuffs, according to the report.
Family members were contacted to take possession of the child and LeBlanc's vehicle, according to police.
While being booked at the station, LeBlanc told police she did not agree with the warrant and did not feel police had the right to arrest her, which is why she got so upset, according to the report.
Police filed a report with the Department of Children and Families on behalf of LeBlanc's daughter.
Reporter Allison Corneau contributed to this report