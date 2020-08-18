HAVERHILL — Haverhill police are warning residents to keep cars locked and valuables out of sight after recent incidents of break-ins in the city's Bradford section resulted in a juvenile being summonsed to court for her actions.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said officers were called to Byron Street Friday at 3:47 a.m. for a report of people breaking into cars.
"When officers arrived, they made contact with three individuals in the area who then fled," Doherty said. "One female juvenile was caught and identified and summonsed to court for her involvement in the crime," he said.
Doherty called the juvenile's actions "car fishing" and said the activity of going into unlocked vehicles in search of money, electronics or other items is not uncommon.
"The best way to prevent such incidents from happening is to make sure you lock your vehicles and remove valuables," he said. "An ounce of prevention goes a long way. We applaud concerned citizens who call police when they observe suspicious activity. If not for the observation of the concerned citizen in this case and quick response of police, the identification of suspects would have been extremely difficult."
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Conor Rogier at 978-373-1212, Ext. 1237.