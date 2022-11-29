HAVERHILL — A 24-year-old Haverhill man who police said had pulled into a River Street gas station on a motorcycle was being questioned when he fled from police on foot and was soon found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said that at approximately 12:10 p.m. Tuesday a Haverhill Police detective observed a motorcyclist pull into the 7/11 gas station at 503 River St. without a helmet.
While speaking with the motorcyclist, later identified as a 24-year old Haverhill man, the detective determined that the motorcycle was unregistered and uninsured. The motorcyclist then fled the scene on foot and the detective pursued him on foot.
Kimball said other Haverhill Police units were called to help apprehend the man, who ran behind a building at 337 River St. Police followed the man and found him deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Kimball said.
The identity of the man is being is withheld pending family notification. Kimball said the matter remains under investigation by the Essex State Police Detective Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.