HAVERHILL — Police said a fugitive wanted for a shooting in Virginia has been living in a Haverhill neighborhood — and had a loaded semi-automatic rifle with him when he was arrested.
The man was tracked to Haverhill's Mount Washington neighborhood by federal and state law enforcement officials who said he also had two loaded handguns with him.
State and local police, with help from U.S. marshals, raided a Proctor Street apartment early Thursday morning and arrested Hector Javier Bido, 23, who was wanted for a shooting in the city of Radford, Virginia, which left a person severely injured, according to a statement from law enforcement officials.
During the raid, the officers found two guns in the apartment and one in Bido's car outside the building, according to the statement.
Police said they found Bido in a bedroom of the apartment, one of several units at 15 Proctor St. He was arrested without incident and is being held without bail in Middleton jail, police said.
Proctor Street intersects with Observatory Avenue in the inner-city Mount Washington neighborhood. Police said Bido wasn't renting the apartment, but was living there because of a family connection. No other details regarding his time in Haverhill, including how long he lived at the apartment, were available from police.
Police involved in the arrest said Bido is one of several people involved in the Virginia shooting, and that investigators of that crime said Bido was the shooter.
Bido was arrested by troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section working with the U.S. Marshals Service and Haverhill police.
Police said that during the arrest, officers noticed two guns in plain view: a Smith & Wesson SD40 .40-caliber pistol with a round in the chamber and a fully loaded 13-round magazine, and a Safeside Tactical AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a fully loaded 30-round magazine.
Bido told troopers that he had another gun in his Dodge Challenger and gave them the keys to the vehicle, police said. Inside the car, officers found a Glock 17 9-mm pistol with a round in the chamber and two fully loaded 17-round magazines, police said. They said the three guns and the ammunition were seized.
Police said Bido was charged with a warrant related to the Virginia shooting, which lists these offenses: use of a firearm in commission of a felony; malicious shooting in/at an occupied building (two counts); aggravated malicious wounding; simple assault and battery; and pointing or brandishing a firearm (two counts).
Bido will also be charged in connection with the guns seized during Thursday's arrest, police said.
Police said Bido is one of three people wanted for the shooting in Radford, Virginia, which happened in the early morning of Jan. 24. The shooting caused serious injuries to the victim, police said. Bido was listed as living in Dublin, Virginia, at the time of the shooting. According to Radford police, two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting are still being sought.