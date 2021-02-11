HAVERHILL — State and local police, with help from U.S. marshals, raided a Proctor Street apartment early Thursday morning and arrested a fugitive wanted for a shooting in Virginia that left a person severely injured, according to a statement from law enforcement officials.
During the raid the officers found three loaded guns — one of them in the fugitive's car outside the apartment building, according to the statement. One of the guns was a tactical rifle, the statement said.
Police said they found Hector Javier Bido, 23, in a bedroom in the apartment and arrested him without incident. He is being held without bail in Middleton Jail.
Proctor Street intersects with Observatory Avenue in the inner-city Mount Washington neighborhood.
Bido was arrested by troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section working with the U.S. Marshals Service and Haverhill police.
Police said that during the arrest, officers noticed two guns in plain view: a Smith & Wesson SD40 .40-caliber pistol with a round in the chamber and a fully loaded 13-round magazine, and a Safeside Tactical AR-15 with a fully loaded 30-round magazine.
Bido told troopers that he had another gun in his Dodge Challenger and gave them the keys to the vehicle, police said. Inside the car, officers found a Glock 17 9-mm pistol with a round in the chamber and two fully loaded 17-round magazines, police said. They said all three guns and the ammunition were seized.
Police said Bido was charged with a warrant related to the Virginia shooting, which lists these offenses: use of a firearm in commission of a felony; malicious shooting in/at an occupied building (two counts); aggravated malicious wounding; simple assault and battery; and pointing or brandishing a firearm (two counts).
Bido will also be charged in connection with the guns seized during Thursday's arrest, police said.
Police said Bido is one of three suspects wanted for the early morning Jan. 24 shooting in Radford, Virginia. The shooting caused serious injuries to the victim, police said. Bido was listed as living in Dublin, Virginia, at the time of the shooting. According to Radford Police, two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting are still being sought.
