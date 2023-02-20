BOSTON — A Haverhill man is accused of manufacturing and distributing tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl in the Lawrence and Boston areas.
Angel Joel Diaz, known as “Guero,” 34, was charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Diaz was detained following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston Thursday, Feb. 16, according to an announcement from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins.
“Swallowing a lethal drug can have the exact same deadly outcome as injecting one," Rollins said in the statement. "With the rise in counterfeit pill distribution, the health and safety of our communities are put at greater risk.
Also, "We believe Mr. Diaz allegedly conspired to sell tens of thousands of these deadly counterfeit pills to areas in our Commonwealth and beyond."
Rollins said that during the investigation, approximately 50,000 counterfeit pills were seized along with two pill presses.
"Each of those pills could result in a fatal overdose and we commend our law enforcement partners for this investigation and arrest which improves public safety,” she said.
Following an investigation that began in January into Diaz' alleged pill manufacturing and distribution operation, he was arrested Feb. 15 while carrying a shopping bag of approximately 31,800 fentanyl pills separated into seven plastic bags.
According to court documents, during a subsequent search of Diaz’s Haverhill residence, law enforcement found: a pill press with powder residue on it, thousands of pills, pill stamps, several masks and loose powder of various colors; approximately 5,000 suspected fentanyl pills in a heat-sealed bag; suspected fentanyl powder and chemicals used in manufacturing pills; and in the garage a second pill press.
In total, approximately 37,000 to 40,000 fentanyl pills were seized during execution of the search warrant along with the two pill presses, suspected fentanyl powder and various pill-manufacturing paraphernalia.
The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.
Rollins said valuable assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police and the Haverhill Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel Feldman of Rollins’ Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.
