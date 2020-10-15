HAVERHILL — Police said a man charged with driving drunk with an open beer bottle in his vehicle had his 12-year-old daughter with him at the time.
Police said they were contacted by a witness who told them the man pulled into the parking lot of the CVS in Monument Square while drinking a bottle of Heineken, and that a young girl was in the vehicle as well.
According to a police report, Wilfredo Nieves, 51, of 112 Chadwick St., Apt. 2, Bradford, told them the beer was left by his friend, but later admitted it was his. Police said there was a 12-pack of Heineken in the backseat and that 11 beers were still in the box.
Police said that after Nieves failed a field sobriety test and registered a .10 on a breathalyzer, which is above the .08 legal limit, he was arrested. They said he is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, drinking alcohol from an open container in a vehicle, and child endangerment while under the influence of alcohol.
Nieves was arrested Friday night and arraigned Tuesday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Patricia Dowling released him on personal recognizance. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 2.
According to a police report, on Friday about 7:57 p.m. officers were sent to the CVS at 259 Main St. after a witness called the police station to say a man drove into the store parking lot while drinking a beer, and that he appeared to be drunk.
Police said they approached a parked Jeep Wrangler with no one inside when Nieves walked up to them to ask if anything was wrong.
Police questioned Nieves, who told them he had not been drinking and that the open bottle of Heineken in the front seat of his Wrangler was left there by his friend earlier in the day. Police said Nieves was eating candy as he was walking up to them.
Nieves appeared unsteady on his feet and was using his Wrangler to maintain his balance, police said in the report.
Police said Nieves' daughter sat in the front passenger seat of the Wrangler while they conducted field sobriety tests, which Nieves failed.
Two breathalyzer tests showed blood alcohol levels of .11 and .12 respectively, police said.
Nieves told police he had been drinking earlier in the day and had taken a nap before driving to the CVS, according to the report. He told police he drank only one beer after waking up, and that was the bottle in his Wrangler, the report said.
Subsequent breathalyzer tests at the police station showed blood alcohol levels of .10, the police report said.
Police said they told Nieves that his license was being suspended because he failed the breathalyzer test. They said they filed a report with the state Department of Children and Families on behalf of his daughter to make arrangements for her proper care.