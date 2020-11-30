HAVERHILL — A 41-year-old Haverhill man suffered what police are calling "apparent serious injuries" in a Saturday night stabbing at High and Grove streets, according to police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty.
The man, who police did not identify, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for initial treatment. Then he was transported to a Boston-area hospital, where he remained Monday morning.
Saturday night's incident is under investigation, Doherty said. Police did not immediately release further details about the incident.
Doherty could not confirm whether the incident is gang-related but said there is "no indication" the stabbing was related to the Nov. 21 stabbing that killed 26-year-old Jose Vasquez in the same Mount Washington neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sean Scharneck at 978-373-1212, Ext. 1551.