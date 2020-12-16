HAVERHILL — Police said a Haverhill man was driving drunk when he crashed his pickup truck into a utility pole on Mill Street, knocking out power to homes in the area before fleeing the scene on three wheels.
Police said they found Benjamin Tocci, 27, 44 Moody St., in the driveway of his home. After he failed a field sobriety test, they charged him with operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle related to the crash, which happened early Sunday morning.
Tocci was arraigned on the charges Monday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Cesar Archilla released him on personal recognizance and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Jan. 28.
According to a police report, just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday police officers were sent to the area of 248 Mill St. on a report of a motor vehicle hitting a utility pole. Witnesses told police a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage traveled away from the scene after the crash.
Police said they found a utility pole dangling over the middle of the street with the power lines still attached to other poles. Officers said they also found a tire, a rim, a headlight and pieces of a front bumper along the side of the road. A police alert was issued for a pickup truck with a missing tire and extensive front-end damage.
Police said they soon discovered a 2015 Chevy Silverado with heavy front-end damage parked in the driveway of 44 Moody St., and that a man was walking around the truck, inspecting the damage.
Police said officers went to the address and spoke to Tocci, who told them his friend "John" had driven him home from a bar. Police said Tocci had the keys to the pickup truck in his pants pocket.
Tocci's eyes were glossy and bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet, police said. After he failed a field sobriety test, he was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol, police said.
Police said that while being booked at the police station, Tocci asked to take a Breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol level of .14%. The legal limit for an adult in Massachusetts is .08%.
Police said they told Tocci his driver's license would be suspended for 30 days as a result of him failing the Breathalyzer test.