HAVERHILL — A 21-year-old man who police say showed himself on social media shooting a gun while in the driver’s seat of a car during the Labor Day Weekend has been ordered held without bail.
He is also linked to nighttime gunshots that have awoken and frightened residents in his Haverhill neighborhood, police said. Investigators said they received report of him knocking on a neighbor’s door, pointing a gun at the neighbor and laughing.
Daniel Brignoni of 28 Franklin St. was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and several other offenses. The arrest came after residents pointed to their neighbor “Danny” as a person of interest in gunshots fired recently in their neighborhood.
At Brignoni’s arraignment Wednesday in Haverhill District Court, Judge Patricia Dowling ordered him held behind bars until a hearing next week that determines if he is a danger to himself or the community.
According to a police report, the investigation into Brignoni began Tuesday when officers responded to Franklin Street for a call for shots fired recently in the neighborhood. According to the report, officers met with a Franklin Street resident who said a neighbor named Danny was responsible and had a gun. That person told police multiple gunshots were heard Saturday between 7 and 9 p.m., causing the neighbor to dive onto the ground, fearing for her safety, the report said.
The neighbor told police she did not call 911 when the incident happened because she thought someone else would do so, according to the report.
A neighbor reported hearing several gunshots in front of and behind 28 Franklin St. about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. According to the report, a resident of the area said a neighbor known as “Danny” was outside holding a gun and said if he “had enough bullets’’ he would kill some people in the neighborhood. Police said Brignoni knocked on a neighbor’s door recently and, when the door opened, he pointed a gun at the neighbor while laughing.
During the police investigation, a review of people who live at 28 Franklin St. revealed Brignoni is a tenant there, the police report said.
While they were looking into Brignoni’s background, police did a Facebook search and found a profile for “Danny Brignoni” of Haverhill, according to the report. The profile photo showed a man holding a gray handgun, the report said.
Detectives then viewed Facebook posts from the previous 24 hours, including one that mentioned Brignoni being on a “high speed chase last night,” according to the report. Haverhill police had tried to stop a blue car with New Hampshire plates on Monday. A subsequent Facebook video post showed Brignoni in the driver’s seat of a car and holding a gray handgun in his left hand, according to the report. In the video viewed by police, Brignoni pointed the gun in the air and fired a shot, the report said.
In addition to gathering social media evidence, Haverhill officers found gun shell casings near 16 William St., which abuts the rear of 28 Franklin St.
Using that information, police set up surveillance in the area of 28 Franklin St. later in the day Tuesday, the report said.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, detectives saw a blue car with New Hampshire license plates pull into the driveway of 28 Franklin St. Officers then followed the car to a nearby Richdale store on White Street and saw the man they believed to be Brignoni get out of the car and go inside the convenience store, according to the report. Police said he was shirtless and wearing a black fanny pack across his chest. According to the police report, when officers approached and identified themselves, he immediately ran away, and in doing so fell to the ground. An unloaded gray 9-mm handgun was found inside the fanny pack, the report said.
In an interview after his arrest, Brignoni said he purchased the gun from someone in Fitchburg for $500 cash and shot it outside his home at 28 Franklin St., while he was in a car “a few nights ago,” according to the police report. Brignoni told police he often has his gun with him in the backyard of his home, the report said.
Brignoni told investigators he was driving the car Monday night during the chase police viewed on the Facebook video, the report said. Asked why he later ran from officers outside the convenience store, Brignoni said he was drunk and did not want to get in trouble, according to the report.
In addition to firearms charges, Brignoni was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, court officials said.