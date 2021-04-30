NEWBURYPORT — Two Haverhill men carrying trash bags entered the Marshalls store in the Market Basket Plaza Wednesday afternoon and stuffed about $1,600 worth of clothes into the bags before running out of the store, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
Police caught the men a short time later, the prosecutor said.
Dennis Curley, 31, of How Street and Peter Beebie, 29, of South Porter Street were charged with larceny from a building and conspiracy, and arraigned Thursday in Newburyport District Court. Judge Peter Doyle ordered them held on $2,500 cash bail on those charges, but because there were arrest warrants for the men from a different court, they were held without bail.
Should they post bail and clear up the previous warrants, they must not go into any T.J. Maxx or Marshalls stores, the judge ordered.
Around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses called police after seeing two Marshalls employees chasing two men who carried trash bags out of the store, according to a police report. The men — Curley and Beebie — ran to the former K-Mart store in the adjacent Port Plaza, where they dropped the bags, the report said. They then ran behind the store, according to Newburyport police Officer Michael Wilichoski's report.
"Dispatcher Plouff called Marshalls and spoke with an employee and a manager who confirmed that two men wearing masks entered the store and filled large trash bags with stolen clothing," Wilichoski wrote in the report.
Wilichoski arrived at the K-Mart and spotted two men who fit the descriptions given to police, according to the report.
"They had two large trash bags that were full in front of them. I noticed the bags were full of clothing with Marshalls price tags and hangers still attached," Wilichoski wrote in the report.
Wilichoski arrested the two men with the help of officers James Allen and Shawn Eaton, the report said. He then went to the Marshalls store to talk with employees. A manager there told him that she confronted Curley and Beebie as they were removing clothes from store racks and stuffing the items in the trash bags, according to the report. The manager said the men then headed for the exit, the report said.
Wilichoski also learned Haverhill District Court had issued arrest warrants for Beebe and Curley on shoplifting and conspiracy charges, according to the police report.
